Knights close curtain on Eagles' campaign

CHESTER — Thomas Dale limited Franklin County to single-digit scoring in each quarter Wednesday night and defeated the Eagles 53-31 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region A boys basketball tournament.
With the win, the Knights (18-5) advance to today’s semifinals against Landstown at home.
The winner of that contest earns a berth in the Class 6 state tournament and plays for the region championship Monday.
With the loss, FCHS (7-16) ends its season.
Miles Phillips paced the Knights with a game-best 14 points, 12 of which he scored by swishing four of his team’s six 3-point field goals.
Six other players scored for Thomas Dale, none of whom finished in double figures.
The Knights led 13-8 after the first quarter and 20-15 at intermission after the rivals played to a 7-7 second-stanza stalemate.
Thomas Dale outscored FCHS 33-16 after haltime; the Knights captured the third period 17-8 and claimed the final frame 16-8.
Tyshaun Zeigler led the Eagles with nine points.
Also scoring were Joshua Luckett and Hunter Cannaday each with five points, Mason Bowling with four, Desmon Hudson and Jacob Stockton each with three and Kalik Witcher with two.
Zeigler, Luckett, Cannaday and Stockton each hit a 3-pointer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.