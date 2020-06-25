SALEM — Franklin County graduates Colton Kent, Brayden Merrick and Logan Mason, all of whom lost their senior seasons on the baseball diamond, will have one more chance to play together as Eagles.
The trio will play in the 2020 Senior Games at Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame is staging and sponsoring the games.
Kent (Charleston Southern University), Merrick (Virginia Tech) and Mason (Eastern Mennonite) all have committed to continue their baseball careers in college.
Hunter Cannaday, a fourth FCHS senior, is not playing because he will be in preseason training to compete in football at Ferrum College in the fall. He plans to be a dual sport student-athlete for the Panthers.
The FCHS trio has been assigned to a team that includes three players from Alleghany, three players from Lord Botetourt, one from Patrick Henry and five from James River-Buchanan.
FCHS head coach Barry Shelton and head coaches from James River, Patrick Henry and Lord Botetourt comprise the coaching staff.
The team is slated to play a squad comprised of five players from Staunton River, six from William Byrd two from Eastern Montgomery, two from Radford and one from Cave Spring.
Players from Blacksburg, Christiansburg, William Fleming, Hidden Valley, North Cross, Salem, Glenvar, Auburn, Northside and Craig County will be showcased in the day’s second game.
Below is the roster of players who are expected to compete.
2020 Seniors
— Likely players
^pAug. 1 Salem Memorial Park
Senior School Positions
Kyle Petitt Eastern Montgomery 3B
Tony Shannon-Amato Eastern Montgomery OF
Dakota Hensel Glenvar P/2B/OF
Nick Sebolt Glenvar SS
Garrett Aaron James River OF/P
Chase Oberg James River C/RF/2B
Kevin Austin James River 1B/P/RF
Dyllan McAllister James River P/OF
Hunter Wilson James River 1B/P
Cam Upton Northside CF/SS/2B
Riley Phillips Northside 1B
Jacob Elliott Northside OF/Utility
Christian Fisher Auburn 2B/OF/P
Terry Lee Adams Staunton River 2B/OF
Collin Bates Staunton River SS/P/OF
Eddie Blake Staunton River P/1B/2B
Jared Mayhew Staunton River C/P/3B
Christian Spinner Staunton River 1B/3B
Logan Baker William Byrd P/1B/OF
Jacob Brammer William Byrd P
Nate Hayes William Byrd OF
Jacob Johnson William Byrd CF
Ethan Spraker William Byrd SS/2B/P
Nathan Sullivan William Byrd P
Brae Farrell Lord Botetourt P/Utility
Cody Camper Lord Botetourt OF/3B/2B
Luke Hale Lord Botetourt 1B/OF/P
Luke Goforth Blacksburg C/OF
Tyler VandeVorde Blacksburg SS/P
J.J. Shiebest Blacksburg 3B/1B/P/OF
Scott Hudson Blacksburg 3B/1B/DH
Jack Hudson Salem P/OF
Jadon Fetrow Salem SS/2B
Zian Honaker Salem P/1B/OF
Michael Morrison Salem C
Hunter Tensen Salem P/OF
Parker Stallard Salem OF
Lance Wendt Salem 3B/P
Lance Price Salem OF/P
Bryceton Cooper Salem P
Logan Mason Franklin Co. 2B/OF
Colton Kent Franklin Co. 1B/3B
Brayden Merrick Franklin Co. SS
Sean Gibbons Hidden Valley P/1B/OF
Brady Snell Hidden Valley 2B/3B
Jake Harvey Hidden Valley OF/P
Braeden Sheretz Hidden Valley OF
Ben Page Hidden Valley OF
Marqui Claytor Hidden Valley 3B/P
Hunter Jones Craig Co. CF
Jalen Buster Cave Spring SS/2B
Todd Kennedy Patrick Henry P/1B
Brady Kirtner Christiansburg S/3B
Dakota Sisson Christiansburg OF
Triston Hensley Alleghany 2B/SS
Brian Broughman Alleghany C
Jacob Clarke Alleghany LF
Justin Craig William Fleming 2B/P
Nick Carey North Cross P/1B/OF
Aaron Richardson North Cross Inf/OF
Logan King Radford CF/2B
Alex Howard Radford LF/RF
will not know if he can play until July 1..
