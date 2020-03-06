Keiser finishes second in Pfeiffer Invitational

From STAFF REPORTS
HARDEESVILLE, S.C. — Ferrum College senior Lance Keiser fired rounds of 71 and 71 en route to a second-place finish in the Pfeiffer (North Carolina) University Invitational staged over two days at The Golf Club at Hilton Head (South Carolina) Lakes.
Fifty-eight golfers competed for individual accolades.
The Panthers (315-314, 629) finished sixth in a 10-team field in their first tournament of their spring campaign.
Keiser, who is two years removed from qualifying for the NCAA Division III men’s golf tournament, was the first-round leader after carding a 71 Monday.
Keiser (71-74, 145) finished four shots in arrears to tournament winner Kevin Burris of Pfeiffer A, who carded a second-round 68 to rally for the win (71-68, 141).
“...Lance had a great tournament finishing second overall,’’ Panthers head coach Erick Cox said.
Bridgewater College (304-300, 604) clained the team championship by four strokes over Pfeiffer A (307-301, 608).
Maryville (Tennessee) College (301-311, 611) finished third, followed by Rosemont (318-298, 616), Adrian A (319-307, 626), Ferrum, Mars Hill (321-321, 642), Drew (321-322, 643), Adrian B (331-322, 653) and Pfeiffer B (348-338, 686).
Three Bridgewater golfers finished in the top 10, which also included two golfers from Maryville, two from Rosemond and one from Drew.
Hunter Shelton (80-78, 158) tied for 21st for Ferrum, while Chase Sells (83-78, 161) tied for 31st. Zachery Walsh (81-84, 165) tied for 38 and Brett Pennington (88-85, 173) tied for 48.
“We didn’t have our best stuff as a team. There were way too many big numbers on the scorecards and mental mistakes,’’ Cox said. “We have a lot to work on before our next tournament.’’
Three Ferrum golfers competed as individuals: Hunter High (87-78, 165), who tied for 38th; Jacob Holley (87-84, 171), who finished 47th; and Matthew Henninger (102-95, 197), who came in 57th.
The Panthers return to action Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22, at the Marlin Invitational, hosted by Virginia Wesleyan University at Cypres Point Country Club in Virginia Beach.
Ferrum senior Keiser is selected ODAC Golfer of the Week
FOREST — Following his runner-up finish in the Pfeiffer (North Carolina) University Invitational, Ferrum College senior Lance Keiser has been selected Golfer of the Week in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
The Panthers, who opened the spring portion of their 2019-2020 season with the tournament, finished sixth in a 10-team field in the 36-hole, stroke-play event staged at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
Keiser, a senior from Manassas, held the first-round lead after shooting a 1-under-par 71. A second-round 2-over 74 dropped him one spot on the leaderboard; he finished four strokes in arrears to Pfeiffer’s Kevin Burris, who posted a 3-under 141 total.
Keiser, who is two seasons removed from competing in the NCAA Division III men’s golf tournament and achieving All-America accolades, has three top five finishes in six events this season.
Bishops score game-winner in bottom of 10th, top Ferrum, 5-4
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — North Carolina Wesleyan College manufactured the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday for a 5-4 non-conference baseeball victory over Ferrum College at Bauer Field.
Zach Lyon’s single through the left side of the infield brought Jackson Murray home with the deciding run as the Bishops (5-9) stopped a two-game Panthers winning streak.
The contest was a match-up between teams that have faced off as non-conference, USA South Athletic Conference and postseason foes since 1986, Ferrum’s inaugural NCAA Division III campaign.
The Bishops made the most of four hits and benefited from two Panthers defensive miscues, while playing error-free baseball.
Six of Ferrum’s 14 games this season have been decided by one run. Ferrum is 3-3 in those games.
The Panthers (9-5) collected 12 hits. They led 3-0 after scoring once in the top of the fifth and twice in the top of the sixth, but that advantage was erased by a four-run Bishops’ seventh.
Grey Sherfey drove in Darden Eure-Parrish with a single to left field in the fifth to produce Ferrum’s initial lead.
In the sixth Isaac Yeaman belted his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot, to make the count 3-0.
Yeaman’s home run was the Panthers’ lone extra-base hit and one of only two extra-base hits in the game.
In the seventh, Moses Vigo ignited a Bishops’ rally with a two-run double to center field that brought Drifton Padget and Lyon home.
Lyon later scored the equalizer and Vigo would cross the plate with the go-ahead run on a ground out by Murray.
Tim Ortego’s opposite-field single in the top of the eighth drove in Eure-Parrish with the Panthers’ final run and tied the count at 4.
Neither team’s starting pitcher was involved in the decision.
Lyon scored once, drove in two runs and collected one hit in three plate appearances, while Vigo was 1of 2 with two RBIs. He scored once.
Yeaman was 1of 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Panthers third baseman Kyle Anstice was 2 of 3 and drew three walks.
Ferrum opens Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday against Eastern Mennonite University.
The first game of a doubleheader is scheduled for noon at W.B. Adams Field.
The Panthers were picked to finish seventh in the ODAC this season in a preseason confereence forecast.
Both Ferrum and Eastern Mennonite qualified for the conference’s postseason tournament last year; both failed to advance to bracket play in the eight-team event.
Englman, Homsey advance to Division III wrestling nationals
MECHANICSBURG, Penn. — Ferrum College sophomores Levi Englman and Braden Homsey have earned individual qualifying berths in the 2020 NCAA Division III men’s national wrestling tournament, scheduled for later this month in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Englman (133 pounds) and Homsey (197 pounds) earned their bids by placing third in their weight classes in this past weekend’s Southeast Regional, hosted by Messiah College.
The Panthers placed fifth as a team in a 20-team field with 78 points.
Englman, a Division III All-American and a regional champion as a freshman, is making his second appearance in the national tournament; Homsey’s berth is his first.
The national tournament is comprised of 180 wrestlers — the top three finishers in each of 10 weight classes from six Division III regional tournaments.
Since 2014, 11 Ferrum wrestlers have earned 14 national tournament berths: Englman (2019, 2020), Homsey (2020), Logan Meister (2014, 2016, 2017), Paul Biggs (2016), Zack Beckner (2017), Collin Saunders (2017), Andrew Tolbert (2018), Antavian Leary (2018), Alveno Matthews (2018), Blake Rosenbaum (2019) and Mario Vasquez (2019).
Of that group, Beckner placed second at 125 pounds as a freshman and Meister finished sixth at 157 pounds in 2016. Both are past All-Americans.
Stevens Tech won the regional championship with 163.5 points, followed by Washington and Lee University (130 points), Messiah (123.5 points) and Washington & Jefferson College (80.5 points).
With its triumph, Stevens Tech ends Messiah’s run of six consecutive regional championships.
Englman, who was ranked No. 1 in the nation in his weight class earlier this season, lost by pin in the semifinals to eventual champion Kyle Slendom of Stevens Tech.
Then, Englman rebounded to win two bouts, both by decision, in the consolation bracket to earn his national berth.
Homsey was forced to win four elimination bouts in the consolation bracket after falling 3-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals.
Homsey achieved that feat with victories by pin, by decision (7-1) by medical forfeit and by major decision (10-0). His final triumph came in the consolation finals over Alex Donahue of Washington and Jefferson, who bested Homsey in the quarterfinals.
“Congratulations to Levi and Braden on qualifying for the national championships,’’ Panthers head coach Nate Yetzer said. “We are a little disappointed with our overall performance, but (their showings) were two of the bright spots. ...(I’ll be) excited to see Levi and Braden compete in two weeks,’’ Yetzer said.
Also competing for the Panthers were Malik Barr (fourth at 174 pounds), J.D. McMillin (seventh at 125 pounds), Austin Smith (seventh at 149 pounds) and Demontay Wimbush (eighth at 184 pounds).
Barr suffered a 2-0 loss in the consolation finals to Messiah’s Brian Shermeyer.
“This team has come a long way from where we were back in November. I believe if (we) continue this performance, we will bring a lot more to the NCAAs next year,’’ Yetzer said.
Ferrum downs Wesley in men’s lacrosse match on the road, 12-2
DOVER, Del. — Ferrum College built leads of 7-0 and 8-1 Sunday en route to a 12-2 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over Wesley (Delaware) College.
Drew Fedorich and Jack Sheehan each netted three goals and passed out an assist for the Panthers (3-2).
Wesley scored both of its goals in the third quarter.
Ferrum goalkeeper Patrick Martinak (3-2) collected 14 saves.
Wesley netminder Dylan Sicca (0-1) logged 54 minutes for the Wolverines (1-1) and registered 13 saves.
The Panthers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday against Randolph-Macon College. Match time in Ashland is 2 p.m.
Randolph-Macon brings a 5-0 record into the contest.
Panthers defeat Chowan by five goals
in non-conference match, 12-7
MURFRESBORO, N.C. — Kaitlyn Harley tallied three goals to guide Ferrum College to a 12-7 non-conference women’s lacrosse triumph over NCAA Division II Chowan (N.C.) University.
The Panthers (3-0) are undefeated.
Natalie Hughes netted two goals and distributed two assists for Ferrum and Megan Allen scored two goals and passed out an assist.
“(The match) was a challenge. We did a better job controlling the draw (control) in the second half, which made a difference for us,’’ Panthers head coach Karen Harvey said.
“Every game, we continue to take steps forward. We are excited to see where we can take this,’’ Harvey said.
The Panthers’ next match is Tuesday, March 10 against Delaware Valley (Pennsylvania) University.
Match time at W.B. Adams Stadium is 4 p.m.
