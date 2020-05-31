FOREST - Recent Ferrum College graduate and Panthers golf standout Lance Keiser has earned first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) accolades for the 2019-2020 campaign.
Keiser, an NCAA Division III national tournament qualifier as a sophomore, is a two-time All-ODAC honoree. He is one of six players to earn first-team laurels.
Joining Keiser on the first team are James Mishoe of Guilford (North Carolina) College, former NCAA Division III national champion Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee University and the Hampden-Sydney trio of Adam Hade, Hunter Martin and John Hatcher Ferguson, a former prep standout at Franklin County.
Mishoe is the league’s Player of the Year for the second year in a row and Hampden-Sydney’s Chad Eisele is the Coach of the Year for the second straight year.
Also, Randolph-Macon freshman Austin Brooks is the Rookie of the Year and Peccie is the Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Five players earned second-team laurels and five others garnered third-team accolades.
Keiser averaged 72.4 strokes-per-round in six tournaments this season: five during the fall portion of the Panthers’ season and one during the spring portion, which was eventually canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keiser finished in the top 20 in all six of Ferrum’s tournaments; in three of those events, he placed in the top five.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Lance for his incredible career here at Ferrum,’’ Panthers head golf coach Erick Cox said. “He did so much for our program on and off the course.
“We will miss (Lance’s) leadership, but we have some guys ready to handle the challenge moving forward,’’ Cox said.
Keiser was the lone senior on a squad that was the NCAA Division III recipient of the 2020 Mark Leasch Award from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). The award is presented to the Division’s Most Improved team.
Keiser’s best finish - a runner-up showing - came in the Pfeiffer (North Carolina) University Invitational, contested in early March in Hardeeville, South Carolina. He carded rounds of 71-74 for a 145 total. Fifty-eight golfers competed for the individual championship.
In September, Keiser finished third at the Tom Kinder Memorial in Harrisonburg and fourth in the Green Turtle Invitational in Winchester.
Keiser’s final Golfstat ranking was 51st. His best score of the season - a 69- was carded at the Kinder Memorial.
Keiser is the third Ferrum men’s golfer to earn three or more all-conference citations -he was a first-team selection in the USA South Athletic Conference following his sophomore year and a second-team All-ODAC choice following his junior year. Former Panthers stars Ed Alvarez (1996-98), the program’s first Division III All-American, and Scott Obenshain (2011-14) were three and four-time all-conference honorees.
Keiser (2018), Alvarez (1997) and former standouts Matt Jordan (1993) and Brandon Bailey (2017) all competed for the Panthers in the NCAA Division III national championships - all earning individual tournament berths.
Earlier, Ferguson, a rising junior at Hampden-Sydney, earned honorable mention All-America accolades and All-South Region laurels.
Ferguson ranked 47th in Division III and 20th in the South Region with a 72.94 scoring average through six events and 16 rounds.
Ferguson ranked 47th in Division III and 20th in the South Region with a 72.94 scoring average through six events and 16 rounds.

Ferguson earned one top five individual finish among three top 25 showings during the season with four rounds in the 60s.
Ferguson tied for second at the Royal Lakes/Oglethorpe (Ga.) University Fall Invitational, Oct. 7-8 after carding a 69 and a 68 for a 137 total, and he tied for 16th at The Savannah (Ga.) Invitational March 9-10 with scores of 75-69-68 for a 212 total.
The 68s were Ferguson’s best scores of the season.
Ferguson tied for 14th nationally in first-round scoring (72.33), tied for 15th in par 4 scoring (4.11) tied for 20th in par 5 scoring (4.81) and birdies (51), tied for 21st in average score (72.94), tied for 27th in pars-per-round (11.00) and tied for 40th in par 3 scoring (3.21).
Ferguson is a former standout prep player at Franklin County who captured the Class 6 individual state championship as a junior.
