From STAFF REPORTS
Paced by a 29-point second half, Franklin County bested Patrick Henry 51-44 in a non-district boys junior varsity basketball game Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Eagles (8-8) squared its record with the win, one that ended a five-game losing streak. Also, with the win, the Eagles avenge an earlier-season, two-point setback to the Patriots.
FCHS overcame a two-point, 24-22, halftime deficit by claiming the third period by six points, 15-9.
The third-quarter run enabled the Eagles to build a 37-33 advantage.
FCHS captured the final frame 14-11 to secure the win.
Patrick Henry led 10-8 after the first quarter and each team netted 14 points in the second stanza.
Tarez Lucas led the Patriots with nine points, while Abubaki Yarmah, Bryson Hahn and Alexander Martin each tallied eight.
Also scoring were William Overton with four points and Chap Hale with three.
The Patriots made 16 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 8 of 14 (57.1 percent) from the free-throw line.
Hahn, Hale, Lucas and Martin each hit a 3-pointer.
Branson LeDuc led the Eagles with a game-best 13 points and Eli Foutz netted 12.
Also scoring were Ke’Shaun Wright with eight points, Nyzaih McHeimer and Nyzaih Holland each with five, Jamerise Holland with four and Rylan McGhee and Jordan Hering each with two.
The Eagles hit 16 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 16 of 31 (51.6 percent) from the free-throw line.
Foutz swished three 3-pointers.
FCHS returns to action tonight against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.
Tip off is 5:30 p.m. at Hawkins Gym.
