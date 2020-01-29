Jayvees end district slide, defeat Staunton River for a second time

^pBy From STAFF REPORTS
Franklin County built an 18-point lead after the first quarter and was never challenged in defeating Staunton River 61-38 in a Blue Ridge District (BRD) boys junior varsity basketball contest Friday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Eagles (2-5 in the Blue Ridge District, 9-8 overall, a winner of two straight games, ends a five-game losing streak in league play with their second win of the season over the Golden Eagles.
The Eagles’ 61 points are one fewer than their season-best points output tallied in a 62-55 non-district victory over Bassett at home earlier this season.
FCHS led 22-4 after the first quarter, and the Eagles took the second stanza 12-9 to push the spread to 21 points, 34-13, at intermission.
The Eagles won the third period 17-12 to extend their lead to 26 points, 51-25, heading into the closing, seven-minute stanza.
Staunton River won the final frame 13-10.
The Golden Eagles made 10 field goals and was 18 of 21 (85.7 percent) from the free-throw line.
Tyler Borden led Staunton River with 10 points.
Seven other players combined for 28 points with two of those players combing for 16.
FCHS made 22 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 13 of 27 from the free-throw line.
Jordan Hering led the Eagles with a game-best 12 points and Rylan McGhee netted 10.
Also scoring were Nasir Holland with nine points, Eli Foutz with six, Randy Clark and Branson LeDuc each with five, David Casey with four, Anthony Belcher and Jamerise Holland each with three, Nyzaih McHeimer with two and Ke’Shaun Wright and Ja’ziem Hart each with one.
Hering swished two 3-pointers, while Nasir Holland and LeDuc each hit one.
FCHS returns to action today at Bassett at 5:30 p.m.
