Jayvees claim 11th win with 24-point triumph over Warriors

Jordan Hering netted a game-best 13 points Wednesday in leading Franklin County to 49-25 non-district boys junior varsity basketball victory over Magna Vista at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Eagles (11-10), playing their final home game of the 2019-20 campaign, defeated the Warriors for the second time this season.
Also with the win, FCHS is guaranteed of at least a .500 season.
Hering, a freshman, was the game’s lone double-figure scorer.
FCHS led 19-11 after the opening quarter and outscored Magna Vista 7-3 in the second stanza to make the count 26-14 at intermission.
The Eagles won the third period 11-7 to push the spread to 16 points, 37-21, heading into the final, seven-minute frame.
FCHS claimed the fourth quarter 12-4.
Magna Vista made nine field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 5 of 7 (71.4 percent) from the free-throw line.
Javin Hairston led the Warriors with eight points, six of which he netted by making both of his team’s 3-point field goals.
Also scoring were Tristian Giles with six points, Christian Millner with four, TraQuan Hairston, Jontae Hairston and Ethan Stockton each with two and Xavier Woody with one.
FCHS converted 18 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) from the free-throw line.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Riley Hill with eight points, Eli Foutz with six, Ke’Shaun Wright with five, Branson LeDuc, Randy Clark and Jamerise Holland each with four, Nasir Holland with three and Ja’ziem Hart with two.
Hering and Hill each swished two 3-pointers and Foutz hit one.
FCHS concludes its season today against Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd. Tip off in Vinton is 5:30 p.m.
The Terriers have defeated the Eagles twice this season: 60-54 in the semifinals of the Northside Invitational and 52-49 in a league match-up last month at Hawkins Gym.
TIP-INS: William Fleming defeated FCHS, 56-36, in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball contest Tuesday at Hawkins Gym.
The Colonels’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles (2-7 in the Blue Ridge District).
