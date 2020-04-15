ROANOKE — The inaugural Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon, scheduled for Saturday, June 7, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The swimming, running and cycling event returns in 2021 and has been set for Saturday, June 6, officials said in a press release confirming this year’s cancellation.
“The decision to reschedule didn’t come easy, but considering all scenarios — and the uncertainty right now — it was the right decision. We know this comes as a disappointment to the community and especially the athletes who have been training,’’ said Catherine Fox with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VBR).
“Our goal is to deliver on a world class experience showcasing Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VBR) to athletes and spectators,’’ Fox said.
The original agreement between Ironman and Virginia’s Blue Ridge called for events this year, in 2021 and 2022. Now those three events are in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
“Visit VBR is looking forward to the opportunity of hosting Ironman 70. 3 for three years and, hopefully, many more in the future,’’ Fox said.
Ironman was projected to have a local economic impact of almost $9 million and bring in more than 2,500 athletes and 10,000 spectators, according to Fox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.