Hornets win sixth straight ODAC game, rout Panthers by 26

From STAFF REPORTS
LYNCHBURG — University of Lynchburg limited Ferrum College to 19 first-half points and expanded a 15-point spread at intermission to 26 at game’s end Wednesday in a 78-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball victory over the Panthers at John M. Turner Gymnasium.
With the win, its sixth in a row in league play, Lynchburg (7-1 in the ODAC, 12-5 overall), avenges its only conference loss — a five-point decision suffered in December to the Panthers (3-5 in the ODAC, 8-9 overall) on the road.
Lynchburg is in second place in the conference standings, one game in arrears to first-place Randolph-Macon College and one-game ahead of third-place Virginia Wesleyan University.
Ferrum has yet to win on the road in conference play — the Panthers have lost to Lynchburg, Bridgewater College, Randolph -Macon and Virginia Wesleyan University away from William P. Swartz Gymnasium and they have four road ODAC games left.
The Panthers were 2-6 last year in road conference games.
A 20-2 first-half surge that lasted more than 10 minutes enabled Lynchburg to craft a 34-19 advantage at intermission.
Tharon Suggs scored 20 of his game-best 22 points in the opening, 20-minute stanza.
The Hornets outscored the Panthers 44-33 after halftime.
The Panthers got as close as 13 points in the second half.
Suggs completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Also for the Hornets, T.C. Thacker scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds and Chance Greene tallied 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and passes out six assists.
Greene became the latest Lynchburg player to score 1,000 career points in the victory.
Cody Lang corralled a game-best 11 rebounds for the Hornets.
Lynchburg converted 39.5 percent (30 of 76) of its shots as opposed to Ferrum’s 32.8 percent (20 of 61) clip.
The Hornets finished the game with advantages in rebounds (51-37) assists (15-11), points off turnovers (16-8), second-chance points (12-6), points in the paint (36-20) and fast-break points (9-6).
Lynchburg forced 14 turnovers and committed seven.
The Panthers’ reserves did outscore the Hornets’ bench, 27-19.
Rashad Reed paced Ferrum with 13 points. He needs nine points to reach the 1,100 mark in career scoring.
Also, Nick Helton, who netted nine points after halftime, tallied 12 and claimed five rebounds, Marcus Plair totaled eight points and for rebounds and James Smith Jr. hauled in a team-best seven rebounds.
Ferrum returns to action Wednesday, Jan. 29 against ODAC rival Hampden-Sydney College on the road. Tip off is 7 p.m.
