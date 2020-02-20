When Franklin County’s girls begin regional play on the hardwood, they may be looking at a carbon copy of themselves on the opposing bench.
The Eagles (15-9) begin their trek to a possible state tourney berth when they hit the road to take on top-seeded James River-Midlothian in the first round of the Region 6A tournament on Monday night.
While they may be unfamiliar opponents, first-year Franklin County head coach LeBryon Patterson says James River’s preferred style of play reminds him a lot of his own squad.
“I’ve been watching film on them all week,” Patterson said Wednesday. “They’re very identical to the style we like to play. They get it out in transition, but if they don’t have anything, they run their set offense. They have quick guards that will push the ball.”
“I don’t think they’re any better than we are. It will come down to who is the most efficient running their sets,” Patterson added.
Franklin County last played on Feb. 14, when they were defeated by William Fleming, 50-39, in the semifinals of the Blue Ridge District boys basketball tournament. Patterson believes that matchup was good preparation for what the Eagles will face against James River.
“William Fleming is the closest indication to what we’ll see up north [at James River],” Patterson said. “Up north, it’s a different breed where some teams are playing with five guards on the floor.”
In the 10 days between their appearance in the BRD tournament and the regionals, the Eagles have been working on improving their team chemistry in practice as they continue to adjust to roster changes created by season-ending injuries of three key contributors.
Starting point guard Brogan Dudley was lost at the start of the season to an ACL injury, while Taylor Janney went down with a finger injury prior to the district tourney. Center Alexis Carter is also out with knee and shoulder problems.
Despite the losses Franklin County has increased its win total by four from 2019.
“They all have shifted and rotated to make us successful. The girls have stepped up and done what I’ve wanted and taken the challenge,” Patterson said. “We’ve changed the culture at Franklin County.”
Region 6A Tournament
All games at higher seed
First round Friday
Oscar Smith (8-14) at Kellam (12-10), 5:30 p.m.
Ocean Lakes (8-14) at Grassfield (12-9), 6 p.m.
Tallwood (1-15) at Landstown (17-5), 5:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals Monday
Franklin County (15-8) at James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.
Grassfields/Ocean Lakes winner vs. Landstown/Tallwood winner, time/site TBD
Kellam/Oscar Smith winner at Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Dale (11-9) at Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.
Wednesday Semifinals
Franklin County/James River winner vs. Ocean Lakes/Grassfield-Landstown/Tallwood winner, time/site TBD
Western Branch/Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Thomas Dale/Cosby winner, time/site TBD.
Friday
Championship
Semifinal winners, time/site TBD
