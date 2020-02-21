By TROY SARVER Special to The Franklin News-Post
It was a tough go-around for Franklin County’s boys basketball team in their first season in the Blue Ridge District, but the Eagles and head coach Tom Hering still have an opportunity to end their season on a positive note as they begin play in the Region 6A tournament.
Despite a 7-16 record, the Eagles find themselves just two games away from a spot in the Class 6 state quarterfinals as they travel to Thomas Dale (17-5) for a first-round regional matchup on Monday night at 6 p.m.
Franklin County should be well-rested coming into the game, as the Eagles have not played since they sustained a 63-53 loss to William Byrd in the Blue Ridge District Tournament quarterfinals on Feb. 11. It was the second of back-to-back losses to the Terriers, who also topped FCHS, 53-44, in each team’s regular-season finale.
The Eagles played the district tournament without starting center Richard Law who was out with a knee injury forcing Franklin County to play with a small lineup.
With that smaller lineup, senior point guard Tyshaun Zeigler stepped up in the two William Byrd matchups to end the regular season leading the Eagles in scoring in both contests.
Along with Zeigler, guards Kalik Witcher and Hunter Cannaday, who led the Eagles in scoring during the regular season, are expected to be critical factors for the Eagles as they attempt to advance in regional play.
Region 6A Tournament
All games at higher seed
First round
Friday
Ocean Lakes (4-18) at Oscar Smith (17-5), 6 p.m.
Tallwood (4-18) at Landstown (13-8), 7:30 p.m.
Grassfield (6-15) at Kellam (10-12), 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday
Franklin County (8-15) at Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.
Ocean Lakes/Oscar Smith winner vs. Landstown/Tallwood winner, time/site TBD
Kellam/Grassfield winner at Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.
Cosby (11-11) at James River-Midlothian (12-10), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
Franklin County/Thomas Dale winner vs. Ocean Lakes/Oscar Smith-Landstown/Tallwood winner, time/site TBD
Western Branch/Kellam-Grassfield winner vs. James River-Midlothian/Cosby winner, time/site TBD.
Friday
Championship
Semifinal winners, time/site TBD
