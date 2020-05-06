Photo by STEVEN MARSH

Brogan Dudley (right) tries to maintain control of the basketball as a Cave Spring defender attempts to force a turnover during a regular-season match-up between the Eagles and the Knights at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The game would be Dudley’s last for FCHS as she would sustain a season-ending knee injury in practice in the lead up to the Eagles’ next game, a win over Liberty Christian Academy in a post-holidays tournament played in Roanoke. Dudley has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue her basketball career at Ferrum College.