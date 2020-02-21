Franklin County will have two wrestlers representing the Eagles on Friday and Saturday at the VHSL Class 6 state tournament.
Last week in the Region 6A tourney at Floyd Kellam High School, Bryson Chrisman and Shane Shepherd qualified.
Bryson Chrisman finished third for the Eagles at 120 pounds, while Shane Shepherd took fourth at 113.
Chrisman pinned Thomas Dale’s Zeke Amissah in 2 minutes, 55 seconds in his consolation match. He will open up on Friday against Oakton’s Ian Roudybush.
Shepherd will be taking on a region champion, drawing Patrick Maglathin of Hayfield.
In the regional tournament, Oscar Smith edged Kellam 296-284 to win the team title. Franklin County was seventh with 85 points.
VHSL Class 6 wrestling tournament brackets (for weight divisions that include qualifiers from Franklin County.
CLASS 6
113 pounds
Mac Cafurello (Centreville) vs. Gregory Upperman (Riverbend); Marcus Bluesteen (Lake Braddock) vs. Temonte Gray (Oscar Smith); Alex Shapiro (James Robinson) vs. Josh Whitlow (Grassfield); Hossein Shadabi (George Marshall) vs. Austin Pollard (Colonial Forge);
Raymond Sanchez (Floyd Kellam) vs. Victor Rodriguez (Thomas Edison); Rober Rerras (Westfield) vs. Jordan Villarreal (John Champe); A.J. Crews (Chantilly) vs. Brian Nguyen (Woodbridge); Shane Shepherd (Franklin County) vs. Patrick Maglathin (Hayfield).
120 pounds
Caleb Womack (Langley) vs. Zeke Amissah (Thomas Dale); Brian Jackson (Massaponax) vs. Abram Smith (Lake Braddock); Kwadwo Acheampong (Woodbridge) vs. Glory Nseka (Annandale); Joseph Johnstone (James Madison) vs. Carter Hatchell (Floyd Kellam);
Cade Eversley (Forest Park) vs. Steven Mackall (West Potomac); Blake Huling (Westfield) vs. Nasir Hughes (Oscar Smith); Ian Roudybush (Oakton) vs. Bryson Chrisman (Franklin County); Camden Miller (Charles Colgan) vs. Cooper Rudolph (James Robinson).
