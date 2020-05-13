FERRUM — In an abbreviated softball season, Ferrum College’s Keri Hamlett and Arielle Eure stole their way into the national spotlight.
Hamlett, a junior shortstop, finished the campaign ranked first in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in stolen bases and third in NCAA Division III. She swiped 20 bases in 15 games and holds the program’s career standard of 55 — and counting.
Eure, a sophomore outfielder, was ranked fifth in stolen bases with 16, and also finished in the top 10 in total bases (fifth with 44) and triples (eighth with three). She was 44th in slugging percentage (.917) and 46th in batting average (.563).
Bailey Cunningham, a sophomore third baseman, was ranked seventh in hits with 27 and 20th in doubles with seven.
Senior righthander Ashton Lambeth and freshman righthander Lyndsey Sears were tied for 15th nationally in wins each with six.
Lambeth was 35th in complete games with five, while Sears was 11th in shutouts with two, 16th in complete games with six and 36th in strikeouts with 40.
The Panthers’ campaign ended with a 12-3 record, a mark that was highlighted by a season-opening 10-game winning streak. They rose to No. 13 in the national rankings before finishing at No. 23.
Ferrum baseball coach Ryan Brittle, who led the Panthers to an 11-5 (2-0 in the ODAC) start before the season ended, begins his eighth year in charge in 2021 needing only six wins to reach the 150-victory mark for his career.
Brittle is 144-109, a .569 winning percentage.
The Panthers are probably two 20-plus win campaigns away from reaching 900 victories during their Division III era, which began with the 1986 season, Abe Naff’s second year as Ferrrum’s skipper.
Ferrum’s Division III win total stands at 857. Naff has accounted for 613 of those wins, followed by Brittle with 144 and Darren Hodges with 100.
Naff closed out his career following the Panthers’ 2007 run to the championship game of the South Regionals where they were edged by Emory (Georgia) University in extra innings. He won 643 games, but his first 30 triumphs came in the Panthers’ final junior college campaign in 1985.
Ferrum’s Tim Ortega, an all-region performer as a junior, ranked first in the ODAC in total bases (39), second in hits (24) and third in home runs (3), RBIs (18), walks (13) and slugging percentage (.684) at season’s end.
Left-hander Drew Calohan led the league in wins (4) and innings pitched (32.1).
In the national rankings, Kyle Anstice was first in walks (18), Calohan was second in wins, Will Davis was 16th in wins (3) and 31st in strikeouts and Josh Greenway was 46th in home runs (3).
Sam McLaughlin was 32nd in saves (2), Ortega was 22nd in walks (13), 28th in RBIs (18), 34th in total bases (39), 37th in hits (24) and 46th in home runs (30).
Also, Cory Peel was 32nd in saves (2), Grey Sherfey was fifth in triples (4) and Isaac Yearman was 17th in home runs (4).
Randolph-Macon College has hired Lindsey Burke as its new head women’s basketball coach. She replaces Carroll LeHaye, who retired following the Yellow Jackets’ ODAC championship campaign, a season that ended in the round of 32 of the Division III tournament.
“…This is an exciting time to be a Yellow Jacket, especially coming off an ODAC championship in 2020. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to succeed a legendary coach like Carroll LeHaye, and I am excited to build relationships with the alumni that love this program,’’ Burke said in a prepared statement.
For the past three seasons, Burke served as an assistant coach at the University of Rochester (New York). During her first year, Rochester finished 24-5, earned an at-large Division III tournament berth and reached the Elite Eight.
Also, Burke has served as an assistant coach at the University of Mary Washington and the Director of Basketball Operations at NCAA Division I Bucknell University.
Burke is the fifth head coach In program history.
LaHaye, the Yellow Jackets’ head coach since 1982, achieved a 647-376 (.632 winning percentage) record in 38 seasons, a 418-161 (.721 winning percentage) in ODAC play.
This past season’s ODAC title in the program’s 10th.
The Yellow Jackets upset ninth-ranked Transylvania University by 10 points, 78-68, in the opening round of this year’s Division III tournament in Lexington, Ky.
In men’s lacrosse, Ferrum’s Jack Sheehan was ranked 49th nationally in shooting percentage (.500), while in women’s lacrosse, Erin Reynolds was 39th in caused turnovers/game (3.00) and Amanda Thomas was 31st in goals-against-average (GAA) (7.60).
Randolph College’s Sarah Perry, a former All-State player at Franklin County, was ranked nationally in three categories: 17th in goals/game (5.25), 19th in draw controls/game (7.75) and 45th in ground balls/game (4.75).
