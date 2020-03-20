CHARLOTTESVILLE — The 2020 Virginia High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony scheduled for Sunday, April 26 has been postponed until Wednesday, October 14 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville.
Fourteen athletes, coaches, and contributors make up the Class of 2020.
The Class of 2020 includes eight athletes: Frank Beamer of Hillsville, Barney Cobb of John Marshall, Wheeler Hughes of Dunbar, Leroy Keyes of G. W. Carver, Cora Jackson-Robinson of Essex, Jeff King of Pulaski County, Tara Sheets of Gate City and Jasmine Thomas of Oakton; three coaches: Gregg Conner of Powhatan, Darnell Dozier of Princess Anne and Jim Larkin of Chancellor; and three contributors :Charlie Cloe of the Central Virginia Football Officials, Tom Dolan of Jamestown/Virginia High School League (VHSL) and Valerie Kibler of Harrisonburg).
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on-line: https://gofan.co/app/VHSL.
The Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the heritage of outstanding achievements by students and adults in sports and activities within Virginia’s public high schools.
Athletes are eligible for consideration 10 years after completion of their high school careers and are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports.
Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and are judged on the merits of their achievements at the high school level.
Contributors are professionals who have rendered significant services in some other capacity such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media or sports medicine.
Members of the Class of 2020 bring the total membership to 309.
Editor’s Note: Mike McCall is the Director of Communications with the Virginia High School League (VHSL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.