Because of current events, it’s anybody’s guess as to whether Franklin County’s Eagles will stage a 2020 campaign, the first season of a new decade.
With that possibility in mind, there is no better time than the present to review the past decade (2010-2019 seasons), a 10-year term in which the Eagles were guided by two head coaches and one that featured great on-field success and great on-field failure.
Former head coach Chris Jones (2010-2014) and current head mentor J.R. Edwards (2015-2019) patrolled the sidelines for the Eagles during the decade and the program played 108 games, finishing 48-60, according to Franklin County football historian Carlton Wilkes.
Eight of those outings were postseason ones, four of which were played at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field, and the Eagles were 3-5 in those games.
FCHS has earned those 48 wins at the expense of 20 opponents. Twenty of those triumphs are over three rivals: Bassett (8), William Fleming (6) and Halifax County (6).
The setbacks have come to 24 opponents. Twenty-five of those defeats are to four foes: Salem (7), Magna Vista (7), GW Danville (6) and Christiansburg (5).
Jones steered FCHS to back-to-back nine-win seasons (2010, 2011) and back-to-back playoff appearances, runs that ended in the Northwest Region semifinals.
The Eagles missed the playoffs in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, but returned in 2017 under Edwards’ leadership. Also, the Eagles advanced to postseason play in 2018 and 2019 winning one of three games.
Edwards’ seven-win season two years ago was highlighted by that victory, a 14-0 triumph over Clover Hill at home, and a 16-14 Piedmont District win over Class 4 heavyweight George Washington-Danville, the Eagles’ first victory over GW since 2011.
On the downside there were five losing seasons, three campaigns where the Eagles were a win shy of .500 at 4-6 (2012, 2013, 2016). Jones was 1-9 in his final season at the helm in 2014 and Edwards was 0-10 in his inaugural year (2015).
FCHS’s season-opening, two-point, 36-34, victory over Liberty-Bedford in 2016 put a stop to an 18-game losing streak, its second-worst skid in program history.
From 2010-2013, the Eagles were 26-18, followed by the 1-19 downturn (2014, 2015), followed by a 21-23 revival (2016-2019).
The Eagles competed in three district during the decade: Western Valley, Piedmont and Blue Ridge.
