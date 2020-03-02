FERRUM - Rob Grande, who completed his fourth year as Ferrum College's head football coach this past fall, has resigned from the post at the NCAA Division III school which competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. (ODAC), The Franklin News-Post has learned.
College athletic officials confirmed Grande's resignation Monday morning in a prepared statement released to the media.
The statement said Grande is preparing to accept position at another school, but it did not say whether it was a head coaching or assistant coaching post or whether it was in football.
Ferrum defensive coordinator Marshall Doss, who came to Ferrum with Grande four years ago, has been named interim head coach, the release said. Spring practice for the Panthers is on the horizon.
Grande, Ferrum's fourth head coach during its NCAA Division III tenure, led the Panthers to a 23-17 record (6-4 in 2016, 8-2 in 2017, 5-5 in 2018 and 4-6 last season). He oversaw the program's transition from the USA South Athletic Conference to the ODAC, the program's conference since the fall of 2018.
Ferrum is 6-9 in its two ODAC campaigns.
In their inaugural ODAC season, the Panthers were the only conference team to defeat Randolph-Macon College, which captured the league title that year and reached the second round of the Division III playoffs.
New Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said the college plans to "conduct a national search" to find its next football coach and that it plans to "move quickly'' in naming its next head coach.
"I am extremely happy for Rob and his family and for this tremendous professional opportunity (that he has),'' Sutyak said. "Although I have only worked with Rob a short time, I have appreciated his leadership and guidance within this department.
Sutyak said is response to a follow-up email from the News-Post the he could not comment on Grande's new position "until the human resources department at his new employer releases it.''
Grande said in an email to the News-Post that he could not speak on the record about his new position until "Wednesday, possibly Tuesday.''
Grande served on the search committee that aided in Sutyak's hiring, Sutyak said in the release.
"Getting to know (Rob) during his time on the athletic director search committee and through the last month and a half in my time on campus, it is clear that Rob has had a profound impact on Ferrum football, his student-athletes and the entire athletic department.
"We have been fortunate to have him here and wish the whole family continued success,'' Sutyak said.
Grande served as defensive coordinator at Emory & Henry College prior to his arrival at Ferrum. He is a former player at Salisbury (Maryland) University, and ironically, his road game as a freshman was played at W.B. Adams Stadium in 1988.
"Coach Grande has been an extraordinary member of our coaching staff and of the Ferrum College community,'' college President David Johns said in the release.
"During his four years at the college, he has been a great mentor to his players, an active participant in campus life, was involved in the national search for our new athletic director, and he led us into our first two seasons in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference,'' Johns said.
"(Rob) is a respected leader among is peers at the college. We hate to see him leave, but wish him the very best with this new opportunity,'' Johns said.
Grande coached three Division III All-Americans, two of whom played their final collegiate campaigns in 2019: defensive lineman Montel Lee (2017), running back Brian Mann (2018) and offensive lineman Jordan Patti in (2019).
Mann is Ferrum's first student-athlete to earn both All-America and Academic All-America accolades.
Mann ranks third in Virginia among running backs in all divisions in career rushing yards with 5,013.
Ferrum has had 13 all-conference players in the ODAC the past two seasons. In Grande's first two campaigns, the program earned 17 all-conference accolades in the USA South, including four Player of the Year honors, two each on offense and defense.
