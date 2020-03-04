Grande accepts post at Iowa State

FERRUM - Rob Grande, who resigned as Ferrum College's football coach Monday, is leaving the post he has held for four years, to join the staff at Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Iowa State University, which competes in the Big 12 Conference.
Grande said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon with The Franklin News-Post that he was given the go-ahead by the university's human resources department to confirm his new coaching destination because a background check had been completed. Iowa State is in Ames.
Grande did say in earlier reports that he had accepted a off-the-field coaching assistant post with an NCAA Division I (FBS) program.
Gary Holden, Ferrum's Sports Information Director, also confirmed Grande's hiring in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
Matt Campbell is Iowa State's head coach.
In his new position, Grande will work alongside offensive coordinator Tom Manning and passing game coordinator Joel Gordon in an analyst role. Grande said he has past working relationships with both coaches.
In fact, he hired Gordon as his first offensive coordinator at Ferrum, but he left for Iowa State before coaching a game for the Panthers.
Grande is filling the Executive Offensive Analyst post for the Cyclones. He said he will report to Manning and work with two other analysts and two graduate assistants.
"I've know Tom (Manning) for quite a long time. We've coached together and we communicate quite often. "I spoke to him about the opportunity, then Coach Campbell called me about it,'' Grande said.
"A restructuring of their support (staff) and offensive (staff) created the opportunity,'' Grande said.
Grande begins his 20th year as a full-time college football coach this fall: four years as Ferrum's head coach, four years as an assistant at Salisbury (Maryland) University, his alma mater, and 11 years at Emory & Henry College.
"Obviously (my new job) pulls me away from Ferrum which has been a great place to be for the last four years. I've poured myself into (the head coaching) position,'' Grande said.
Grande said he first heard of the Iowa State opening on February 24.
"I got a call, an opportunity. I'm real excited about joining that group, it's a great group of coaches. Coach Campbell and his group have done great things the last four years. To be a part of that is something that I am looking forward to,'' Grande said.
"I understand that this decision is not zero-based - it's going to affect other people throughout Ferrum,'' Grande said. "I'm excited for the (new) opportunity. I'm proud of what we've been able to do (at Ferrum). I'm grateful for the opportunity (the college) gave me to be the head coach, and to meet the people that I've met. That's what your work and your life is all about.
"(Ferrum) is always going to be a special place for me,'' Grande said.
Grande led the Panthers to a 23-17 record in four seasons and oversaw the program's transition from the USA South Athletic Conference to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Iowa State opens its 2020 season Saturday, September 5 against South Dakota. It visits instate rival Iowa the following week and entertains the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) in the season's third week.
Big 12 play starts Saturday, September 26 against Texas Tech. Visits to Kansas and Oklahoma State follow.
The rest of the schedule has Iowa State playing home games against conference foes Oklahoma (October 17), Kansas State (October 29), Baylor (November 14) and West Virginia (November 27) and road games against Texas Christian (November 7) and Texas (November 21).
Iowa State finished 7-6 in 2019 and lost to nationally-ranked Notre Dame, 33-9, in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.