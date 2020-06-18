Freshman standout

Ferrum College freshman Erin Reynolds (No. 2) advances the ball along the sideline past two defenders during a non-conference match won by the Panthers at W.B. Adams Stadium during an abbreviated 2020 campaign. Reynolds, an attacker, netted 16 goals and distributed three assists for 19 points. The Panthers finished their season, which was brought to an early end by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 4-0 record. Reynolds hails from Purcellville and prepped at Loudoun Valley.