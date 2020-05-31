Franklin County's Turner commits to Bluefield

Franklin County senior volleyball player Reece Turner has signed with NAIA Division II Bluefield College and will continue her career with the Rams this fall.
Turner, who was used as a front-line player and as a setter during the Eagles’ 2019 season, is part of an 11-player recruiting class that was announced by Bluefield in April.
Turner and nine other recruits are freshmen and one recruit is a junior-college transfer according to a Bluefield press release.
Joining Turner in the class are Alli Hawkins (Branson (Missouri) High School), Sarah Dusse (Lakeland Christian School, Plant City, Fla.) Stephanie Reitzloff (Nelson County (Kentucky) High School), Carson Richardson (Richlands), Aubri Whatcott (Central Wyoming College, Clinton Utah), Morgan Coulter (Woodrow Wilson (West Virginia) High School), Abigail Conde (Holston), Sophia Sansone (Milan (Michigan) High School), Kiersten Palmbos (Zeeland East (Michigan) High School) and Abigail Belcher (Patrick Henry-Glade Springs).
Turner is listed as a setter/right side blocker/hitter.
The Rams, coached by Buddy Gallemore, are coming off a 13-21 season.
Bluefield, which competes in the North Division of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC), is scheduled to open its 2020 campaign Aug. 21 in the Vette City Classic in Bowling Green, Ky. The Rams’ first home match is Sept. 1 against West Virginia Tech.
Three teams from the AAC qualiifed for the NAIA national tournament last season: Milligan, Reinhart and Point.
Reinhart captured the conference’s regular-season and tournament championships and finished 33-5 overall.
As senior, Turner started for an Eagles squad that reached the semifinals of the Blue Ridge District tournament and the semifinals of the Class 6 Region A tournament. The Eagles were 13-13 a year ago.
Turner served seven aces, netted 51 kills, tallied 14 blocks, collected 59 digs and distributed 81 assists last season.
As a junior in 2018, Turner played on an FCHS squad that won the Piedmont District championship, was the runner-up in the Class 6 Region B tournament and qualified for the Class 6 state tournament, losing to Frank Cox in the quarterfinals. FCHS finished 21-7 that year.
That squad produced three college players, all of whom competed for NCAA Division III Roanoke College in 2019: Logan Pasley, Abbey Justice and Bailee Heatwole.
Turner played three years of varsity volleyball for the Eagles. Current head coach Kaitlyn Dula guided the club during Turner's junior and senior seasons.
