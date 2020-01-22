Franklin County Swimming

Below are Franklin County’s individual finishes from two swim meets held last week at the Kirk YMCA and the Salem YMCA.
@Kirk YMCA
200 Medley Relay Boys: 1st :Sam Wright, Akers, Levi Wright, Luke Faber, 3rd: Dow, Dow, Lawrence, Mitchell. Girls: 2nd Teer, Teer, Pedersen, Elwell (PR)
200 Free Boys: 2nd Richmond 3rd Gavin Pulley
200 IM Boys: 1st Akers, 2nd Frederickson, 3 Girls: 1st Pedersen
50 Free Boys: 1st Aric Lawrence (PR), , 3rd Faber. Girls: Elwell 3rd
100 Fly Boys: 1st Fredericksen, 2nd Ethan Dow, Girls 1st Mallorie Teer (PR)
100 Free Boys: 3rd Sam Wright, Girls: 2nd Elwell
Boys 500: 1st Alec Dow, 2nd Gavin Pulley (PR), 3rd Paulo Carey, Girls: 1st Allison Teer
Boys 200 Free Relay: 1st Frederickson, Faber, Cokendolpher, Sam Wright 2nd Heck, Pulley, Mitchell, Richmond Girls: 2nd: Foutz, Jetmar, Woodford, Weaver
100 Back Boys: 2nd Alec Dow Girls: Mallorie Teer
100 Breast Boys: 1st Akers, 2nd Levi Wright, 3rd Sam Wright. Girls: 1st Teer, Allison, 2nd Madeline Pedersen (PR)
400 Free Relay Boys: 2nd Frederickson, Cokendolpher, Richmond, Akers 3rd Wright, Pulley, Dow, and Akers. Girls: 1st Elwell, Teer, Teer, Pedersen 3rd Foutz, Jetmar, Weaver, Woodford
Other Personal Records: Caleb Ching 50 free, Kyle Roach 50 free, Nate Cobb 50 free, Bode Hart 50 free, Myah Williamson 50 free, Luke Faber 100 Free, Nate Cobb 100 free, AJ Cobb 100 free, Grace Weaver 100 free, Hannah Woodford 100 free, Kailee Foutz 100 Back, Myah Williamson 100 back
@Salem YMCA
200 Medley Relay Boys: 2nd: Sam Wright, Akers, Levi Wright, Luke Faber, 3rd: Dow, Dow, Carey, Mitchell. Girls: 2nd Teer, Teer, Pedersen, Elwell
200 Free Boys: 2nd Richmond (PR), 3rd Alec Dow. Girls: 2nd: Mallorie Teer
200 IM Boys: 2nd Akers, 3rd Frederickson, Girls: 2nd Pedersen
50 Free Boys: 1st Liam May (PR), 2nd Faber, 3rd Cokendolpher. Girls: Elwell 3rd
100 Fly Boys: 2nd Fredericksen. Girls: 1st Mallorie Teer
100 Free Boys: 1st Sam Wright, 2nd Andrew Richmond (PR) Girls: 2nd Elwell, 3rd Weaver (PR)
Boys 500 Free: 2nd Carey (PR), 3rd Pulley Girls: 2nd Allison Teer
Boys 200 Free Relay: 2nd Frederickson, Faber, Cokendolpher, Sam Wright Girls: 1st: Foutz, Jetmar, Woodford, Weaver
100 Back Boys: 2nd Alec Dow, 3rd Liam May,
100 Breast Boys: 2nd Akers (PR), 3rd Levi Wright, Girls: 2nd Teer, Allison
400 Free Relay Boys: 1st Frederickson, Cokendolpher, Richmond, Akers 2nd Dow, Dow, Pulley, Wright. Girls: 1st Elwell, Teer, Teer, Pedersen 2nd: Foutz, Jetmar, Weaver, Woodford
Other Personal Records: Ethan Dow 200 IM, Everardo Aguilar 50 free, Grace Weaver 50 free, Kailee Foutz 50 free, Myah Williamson 50 free and 100 free, Aric Lawrence 100 free, Peter Heck 100 free, Clara Mathena 100 free, Paulo Carey 500 free, Kailee Foutz 100 back, Paulo Carey 100 breast, AJ Cobb’s 100 breast, Kyle Roach 100 breast, Madeline Pedersen 100 breast.
*PR stands for personel-best time.
SCORES: BOYS
Franklin County 114, Staunton River 44
Franklin County 132, Alleghany 24
Franklin County 135, William Fleming 21
Franklin County 134, Northside 17
Franklin County 100, Roanoke Catholic 69
SCORES: GIRLS
Franklin County 100, William Fleming 26
Franklin County 93, Staunton River 36
Alleghany 81, Franklin County 75
Franklin County 88, Northside 44
Roanoke Catholic 103, Franklin County 60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.