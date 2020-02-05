SALEM -Franklin County’s boys varsity and girls varsity swimming teams make their debuts in the Blue Ridge District’s postseason meet Thursday at the Salem YMCA.
The meet starts at 5:45 p.m.
The Eagles are competing for district titles in both sports as are Northside, William Fleming, Staunton River, William Byrd and Lord Botetourt.
FCHS won Western Valley District championships in boys and girls swimming in 2010 and have also competed the the Roanoke Valley and Piedmont districts during its interscholastic history.
FCHS’s boys squad finished its season with a 13-0 dual-meet record; its girls team was 8-4-1.
Post 6 baseball is staging bingo fundraiser for Hall
Rocky Mount Post 6’s American Legion baseball team is staging a bingo fundraiser for the family of Alvin Hall, Saturday. Feb. 8 at the American Legion building on Tanyard Road.
A $20 ticket allows the holder to play 20 games of bingo at the event, which begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Entry to the event is with ticket only and space is limited.
There is $1,500 payout to the winners: a $50 prize in 16 games, a $100 prize in three games and a $400 prize in the 20th game.
Food plates of two hot dogs, chips and a drink will be on sale for $5 at the event.
There will be drawings for door prizes and a 50/50.
Hall, who resides with his wife, Virginia, in Rocky Mount, is a member of the Franklin County High School Athletics and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball halls of fame, is a former long-time county youth sports coach and patron of athletics at FCHS and Ferrum College. He is a member of Post 6 and serves as an officer with the baseball team.
In December, Hall, 81, was struck by a car while on his daily walk through town.
The accident has left Hall with a traumatic brain injury and, after a stay in Roanoke Memorial Hospital, he is receiving treatment at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C.
“We are hoping to sell more than 200 tickets for this fundraiser to increase our donation amount to the family. We will also be accepting personal donations for Alvin’s family at the door,’’ Post 6 manager Aaron Haigler said.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from Haigler or at the following local businesses: PSG Electric, Foley’s Automotive, Hollywood Beauty Salon and Arrington Sports.
For information, call Haigler, (540) 263-0254.
High school schedules meeting on e-sports
Franklin County High School has scheduled a meeting concerning the formation of e-sports teams.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) sanctions e-sports and crowns championships in the endeavor.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13 in the Elton Bonner Auditorium during activity period.
FCHS, BFMS cheerleading tryouts are set for March 30
Tryouts for the Benjamin Franklin Middle School sideline cheerleading squad and the Franklin County freshman, junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading teams and mascots for the 2020-2021 school year are scheduled for March 30 through April 2 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Any student, male or female, who will be enrolled at BFMS or FCHS for the upcoming academic year, is eligible to try out, but candidates must have a Virginia High School (VHSL) physical form dated after May 1, 2019 on file with the high school athletic department in order to try out.
Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and a dance for tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or perform gymnastics in order to try out.
Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.
Mascot candidates will be asked to dance in costume to the tryout music.
Open conditioning for those interested in trying is set for Mondays and Thursdays beginning in late February or early March. Specific dates are to be announced and posted at the high school and middle school and on line.
Candidates must have a current physical form on file to take part in conditioning.
Those interested in trying out need to obtain an informational packet from any office on campuses of BFMS or FCHS or from the high school athletic department in Hawkins Gym.
For information, contact FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Hunter education class is slated for March 9-10
A hunter education class is set for Monday and Tuesday, March 9-10 at the Franklin Center in Rocky Mount.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Sessions are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Students must attend both sessions of the class.
Books are available at the Franklin Center.
For information, call Robert Dillon (540) 483-1302, or call 1-888-516-0844.
