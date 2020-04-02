Franklin County Springtime Seniors

BASEBALL: Logan Mason, Hunter Cannaday, Colton Kent, Brayden Merrick
BOYS LACROSSE: Bryce Mitchell, Jeffrey Mabry, Ethan Divers, Dalton Lee, T.J. Puckett, Brandon Siebler, Connor Radford, Noah Keen
GIRLS LACROSSE: Ainsley Kelley, Julia Mohler, Isabelle Davis, Holland Foutz, Madison Bedwell
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK: Elijah Belcher, Brian Cromwell, Damian Dudley, Garrett Garman, William Hairston, Clayton Stanford, Jonathan Mitchell, Marshaun Muse, Deryke' McCoy, Keyshawn Muse
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK: Kristina Atkinson, Ashley Coleman, Savannah Janney, Zoe Mills, Ebony Muse, Amari Patterson, Jocelyn Shufelt, Alantis Witcher, Amethyst Wampler
BOYS VARSITY SOCCER: Evan Hahn, Omar Lozano-Torres, Christopher Vasquez, Christopher Escobar-Garcia, Allen Casaneda, Baine Shively
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER: Frida Aguilar, Emily Burgess, Sarah Crawford, Jennifer Cruz-Santos, Casey Hodges, Vandalina Holcomb, Courtney Johnson, Lindsay Pagans, Alice Vaughn
SOFTBALL: Brogan Dudley (injured), Breanna Weaver, Taylor Janney, Sierra Johnson, Katelyn Craghead, Rachel Barnhart
BOYS TENNIS: Christopher Taylor, Matthew Thompson
GIRLS TENNIS: Bethany Graham, Rachel Pasley, Katie Rutrough
