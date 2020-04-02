Franklin County Springtime Seniors

Hunter Cannaday, a three-sport student-athlete at Franklin County, receives a throw from one of his pitchers between innings of a preseason game against Cave Spring at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. Cannaday is one of four seniors on an Eagles’ 2020 squad that had its season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo by STEVEN MARSH

BASEBALL: Logan Mason, Hunter Cannaday, Colton Kent, Brayden Merrick

BOYS LACROSSE: Bryce Mitchell, Jeffrey Mabry, Ethan Divers, Dalton Lee, T.J. Puckett, Brandon Siebler, Connor Radford, Noah Keen

GIRLS LACROSSE: Ainsley Kelley, Julia Mohler, Isabelle Davis, Holland Foutz, Madison Bedwell

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK: Elijah Belcher, Brian Cromwell, Damian Dudley, Garrett Garman, William Hairston, Clayton Stanford, Jonathan Mitchell, Marshaun Muse, Deryke' McCoy, Keyshawn Muse

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK: Kristina Atkinson, Ashley Coleman, Savannah Janney, Zoe Mills, Ebony Muse, Amari Patterson, Jocelyn Shufelt, Alantis Witcher, Amethyst Wampler

BOYS VARSITY SOCCER: Evan Hahn, Omar Lozano-Torres, Christopher Vasquez, Christopher Escobar-Garcia, Allen Casaneda, Baine Shively

GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER: Frida Aguilar, Emily Burgess, Sarah Crawford, Jennifer Cruz-Santos, Casey Hodges, Vandalina Holcomb, Courtney Johnson, Lindsay Pagans, Alice Vaughn

SOFTBALL: Brogan Dudley (injured), Breanna Weaver, Taylor Janney, Sierra Johnson, Katelyn Craghead, Rachel Barnhart

BOYS TENNIS: Christopher Taylor, Matthew Thompson

GIRLS TENNIS: Bethany Graham, Rachel Pasley, Katie Rutrough

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.