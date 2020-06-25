Franklin County seeks nominations for third Hall of Fame class

Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
Completed packages are due by the end of July.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A selection committee that includes FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley and Principal Jon Crutchfield will review the nominations and choose the inductees.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor. The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the Eagles’ athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible for nomination.
Inductees will receive an honorary plaque and commemorative coin.
The name of each Hall of Fame member is placed on a plaque that is on display in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The inductees are required to provide FCHS with memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
Franklin County High School Athletic Hall of Fame
2018: Dwaine Board, William G. (Bill) Davis*, C.I. (Cy) Dillon Jr.* Benny Gibson, Alvin D. Hall*, Ron Hodges, Shelley Bowles Sloan, Robert E. Wray*
2019: Anne W. Crutchfield, Marshall L. Flora Jr., Gary (Gilley) Gilmore, Andre’ L. Levisy, John (Abe) Naff, Noel Price Pinckard, Carlton DeMoss Price
*Deceased
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.