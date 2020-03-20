Franklin County's Law makes verbal commitment to Bridgewater

Franklin County senior center Richard Law has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his basketball career at NCAA Division III Bridgewater College, which competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Law, who is 6-foot-7, recently completed his second varsity campaign with the Eagles.
Law competed during his senior season with knee pain, and at the end of the year, he was diagnosed as having a stress fracture of his right patella.
Law was placed in a knee immobilizer for six weeks because of the injury.
In Division III, schools are not permitted to give athletic scholarships to student-athletes; however, Law recently learned that he has received the top academic award at Bridgewater — the President’s Merit Scholarship. According to Law’s mother, Lindsay, this scholarship equals full tuition.
Bridgewater finished the season with a 9-17 overall record, 5-11 in the ODAC. The Eagles qualified for the conference’s 10-team postseason tournament as the No. 9 seed; they lost to No. 8 seed Hampden-Sydney College, 72-59, in a first-round game on the road.
Bridgewater’s 2019-2020 roster included four seniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.
Steve Enright begins his second year as the Eagles’ head coach in 2020-2021 season.
Bridgewater and Ferrum College, which competes in the ODAC, will play at least once next season.
Bridgewater and Ferrum split two regular-season match-ups this past season with each team winning on its home floor.
MORE COMMITMENTS: Julia Mohler and Adriana Hart, both of whom are girls varsity lacrosse players for the Eagles, have made recent college commitments.
Mohler plans to play lacrosse at Bridgewater, while Hart plans to compete at NCAA Division II Newberry College in South Carolina.
Newberry competes in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) along with Lenoir-Rhyne, Tusculum, Wingate, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Queens, Mars Hill, Coker, Lincoln Memorial and Catawba.
Newberry, which began its program in 2012, is 0-2 in conference play, 4-5 overall.
Bridgewater is 3-3 through six matches this season, none of which are ODAC contests.
Bridgewater’s program dates to the early 1980s.
