Three Franklin County basketball players, all of whom are juniors, have earned Class 6 Region A accolades for the 2019-2020 season.
Jaedyn Jamison, a three-year varsity performer for FCHS’s girls squad, has garnered first-team laurels, while Mya Blizzard of the girls team and Kalik Witcher of the boys squad are second-team honorees.
As a first-team choice, Jamison is eligible for Class 6 All-State honors.
Jamison and Blizzard each earned first-team All-Blue Ridge District laurels, while junior teammates Ta’mya Robertson and Alexis Carter are second-team all-league selections.
Joining Jamison and Blizzard on the first team are Miette Veldman and Taylor Robertson of Lord Botetourt,; Victoria Board and Shakara Anderson of William Fleming, Jeni Levine of Staunton River and Emilie McCaskill of William Byrd.
Veldman is the Player of the Year and Lord Botetourt head coach Renee Favaro is the Coach of the Year.
The Cavaliers won the Blue Ridge District championship and shared the Class 3 state title.
Joining Robertson and Carter on the second team are Lanie Bethel of William Fleming, Meredith Wells of Lord Botetourt, Gianna Brown of Northside, Sophia Chrisley of William Byrd and Cali Levine and Sam Faw of Staunton River.
Of the 16 players honored, five are seniors: Veldman, Anderson, Taylor Robertson, Bethel and Wells.
Besides FCHS’s quartet of juniors, three others are juniors. There are three sophomores and one freshman.
Witcher and senior Hunter Cannaday are second-team All-Blue Ridge District players.
Joining them are Jamison Foley and Quentin Slash of Northside, Connor Tilley of Lord Botetourt, Jamie Cawley and Ethan Tinsley of William Byrd and Jamelle Jones of Staunton River.
Selected to the first team are Donvan St. Juste (Player of the Year), Dashaun Grogan and C.J. Goode of William Fleming, Jordan Wooden and Aryion Journiette of Northside, Kyle Arnholt and Tanner Selkirk of Lord Botetourt and Landon Johnson of William Byrd.
Mickey Hardy of William Fleming and Bill Pope of Northside are the co Coaches of the Year.
William Fleming won the district championship, while Northside was the runner-up in its region and qualified for the Class 3 state quarterfinals.
Four seniors are honored on the two teams: Wooden, Johnson, Grogan and Cannaday. There are 10 juniors and two sophomores.
