Franklin County holds Vikings' final frame surge at bay

Franklin County doubled Northside’s scoring output in the second and third stanzas Tuesday night to offset a 20-point final frame by the Vikings en route to a 49-45 Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball victory at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Eagles’ victory is their second this season over the Vikings (0-7 in the Blue Ridge District, 3-14 overall).
Last week, FCHS routed Northside by 47 points, 70-23, on the Vikings’ home floor.
The score was even at 11 after the opening quarter.
The Eagles (5-2 in the Blue Ridge District) broke that stalemate by capturing the second frame, 14-5.
Leading 25-16 at halftime, FCHS extended its advantage to 14 points, 39-25, by claiming the third period 14-9.
The Vikings used a 20-10 fourth-quarter surge to cut the deficit to four points at game’s end.
Fianna Brown paced Northside by scoring a game-best 20 points. She hit two of her team’s four 3-point field goals.
Samantha Johnson (one 3-pointer) tallied 10 points and three other players, none of whom were in double figures, combined for 15 points.
Mya Blizzard netted 18 points, claimed six rebounds and distributed six assists to lead the Eagles to their second-straight win, both in district play.
Alexis Carter finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Also scoring were Ta’mya Robertson with eight points, Taylor Janney with five, Cameron Copeland with three, Arianna Belcher with two and Jocelyn Shurfelt with one.
Robertson swished two 3-pointers and Janney hit one.
FCHS returns to action tonight against Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt. Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 7 p.m.
TIP-INS: Northside won the junior varsity contest, 41-39.
The Vikings’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles (2-5 in the Blue Ridge District).
FCHS returns to action tonight against Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt. Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 5:30 p.m.
Eagles rout Bengals by 47, 61-14
Franklin County scored as many points in the first quarter as former Piedmont District rival Bassett tallied for four periods of play Wednesday in a 61-14 girls varsity basketball game at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Eagles (12-6) led by 13 points, 14-1, after the first quarter. A 19-6 second-stanza surge pushed the spread to 26 points, 33-7, at halftime.
FCHS captured the third period, 20-4, to make the count 55-11.
The Eagles won the final frame, 8-3.
FCHS’s victory is its second this season over the Bengals.
Five players scored for Bassett, none of whom finished in double figures.
Lacey Flanagan led the Bengals with five points.
Mya Blizzard paced the Eagles with 17 points. She distributed eight assists and collected four steals.
Ta’mya Robertson netted 15 points, Alexis Carter totaled nine and Kameron Copeland scored eight and grabbed seven rebounds.
Also scoring were Kariyia Pickens with five points, Taylor Janney with four, Arianna Belcher with two and Ashlin Hicks with one.
Robertson swished two of the Eagles’ 3-point field goals and Pickens hit one.
FCHS has surpassed its victory total (10) from last year in LeBryan Patterson’s first year as head coach
TIP-INS: Bassett won the junior varsity contest, 33-28.
The Bengals’ win is their second this season over the Eagles; both triumphs are five-point victories.
FCHS’s overall record is 5-10.
