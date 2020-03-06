Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA... GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL ENHANCE THE THREAT FOR WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON. VIRGINIA RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED THAT OPEN BURNING IS PROHIBITED BEFORE 4 PM EACH DAY THROUGH APRIL 30TH. USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE... INCLUDING MACHINERY...CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY FIRES THAT DO START WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.