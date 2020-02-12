Franklin County girls draw William Fleming in tournament semifinals

The Blue Ridge District boys and girls basketball tournament continue Friday with semifinal-round play at two sites.
Two semifinal-round games in the girls tournament are slated for Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium with tip times of 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
In the first game, top seed and regular-season champion Lord Botetourt (19-2) takes on No. 4 seed Staunton River (16-7). a 64-43 winner over No. 5 seed William Byrd in Tuesday's quarterfinals.
The Cavaliers are 10-0 in league play and they bring a 17-game winning streak into the contest.
Lord Botetourt has not lost since December 13, 2019 when the Cavaliers were bested by Abingdon, 58-44.
The Cavaliers avenged that loss by defeating Abingdon, 63-48, in the championship game of the Knights Winter Classic, staged at Cave Spring Middle School after Christmas.
Lord Botetourt won the Class 3 state championship in 2018 and reached the semifinals of the state tournament a year ago.
The Golden Eagles are coached by Ferrum College alumna and former women's basketball performer Kim (English) Jones. Her son, Kalip, plays for the Panthers' men's team.
In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed William Fleming (17-4) faces No. 3 seed Franklin County (15-8) for the second time this season on the Eagles' home floor.
The Colonels are a noted Class 5 power. The match-up is the Eagles' ninth against a team that played in the state tournament in 2019.
The Eagles advanced to the semifinals by thwarting an upset bid by No. 6 seed Northside, 55-50, in a Tuesday quarterfinal played at Hawkins Gym.
The Eagles' win is their first postseason victory since 2018. That year, they edged George Washington-Danville, 27-25, in the quarterfinals of the Piedmont District girls basketball tournament at Hawkins Gym.
In the boys tournament, No. 1 seed William Fleming (16-3) is matched against No. 4 seed William Byrd (8-15), a 63-53 winner over No. 5 seed FCHS in Tuesday's quarterfinals in Vinton.
The Colonels are coached by former Ferrum College and Virginia Tech player Mickey Hardy, who is in Ferrum's Sports Hall of Fame.
The second semifinals has No. 2 seed Northside (16-6) taking on No. 3 seed Lord Botetourt (13-10), a 71-44 winner over No. 6 seed Staunton River in Tuesday's quarterfinals.
The championship games of the girls and boys tournaments are set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Staunton River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.