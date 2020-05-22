Sara Brown, a junior at Pfeiffer (North Carolina) University, has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District softball team in District 5 of NCAA Division III.
Brown is a former prep standout at Franklin County.
District 5 includes these states: Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas and Alabama.
Brown, a catcher, has attained a 3.86 grade-point-average. She is pursuing a degree in nursing.
As a first-team selection, Brown is eligible for Academic All-America honors.
The CoSIDA Academic All-America softball team is expected to be announced in June.
Pfeiffer, which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference, ended an abbreviated season, one that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 16-1 record and a 16-game winning streak.
Brown was batting .395 with two home runs, eight runs and 14 RBIs.
Brown’s career average is .332 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 52 RBIs. Her career on-base percentage is .414; her career slugging percentage is .463.
