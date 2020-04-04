Former Ferrum College coach Carl Tacy passes away

FERRUM - Carl Tacy, who spent three years as Ferrum College’s men’s basketball coach before moving on to guide two NCAA Division I programs, has died. He was 87.
Tacy, the Panthers’ head coach from 1968-1970, is part of a coaching lineage that dates to 1939; he is one 25 men to serve as Ferrum’s head coach.
According to published reports, Tacy battled leukemia for the last few months of his life, and that he had been placed in hospice care. He died Thursday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Tacy was inducted into Ferrum’s Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. In his three-year term as head coach, the Panthers were 67-14.
Prior to his career at Ferrum, Tacy was the head coach at Pulaski High School and he led the school to the state championship in 1962. He also coached high school basketball in Richmond and at Bedford High School (now known as Liberty High School).
Tacy would move into administration at Pulaski before his departure at the behest of Division Superintendent Ken Dobson, the man for whom Pulaski County’s football stadium in Dublin is named.
"I went from being a high school coach to being an assistant principal. Ken Dobson...told me, 'Carl, if you are going to make any money, you need to get into administration,' '' Tacy told The Franklin News-Post in a March 1995 interview.
"That was no picnic and I wasn't happy. When the job at Ferrum came open, my wife and I had just built a new home in Pulaski,'' Tacy said in the interview. "I was careful about presenting a move to my wife, but she was open to it. She encouraged it.
"Ferrum was a great place for us to raise our kids...The people in Franklin County are good people,'' Tacy said.
Legendary Ferrum football coach Hank Norton, serving the first of his two terms at Ferrum’s Athletic Director, hired Tacy to replace Jim Hartbarger as head coach just before the start of the 1967-68 campaign.
“I remember when Hank Norton hired me in 1967,’’ Tacy told author Gary Holden in his book, Black and Gold, A History of Athletics at Ferrum College. “We were talking about my team’s first game being in New York. “Hank mentioned that we would be taking the Golden Goose, an old bus Ferrum teams rode back in the 1960s and 1970s.
“When I asked Hank who was driving the bus, he laughed and told me I was driving - welcome to Ferrum,’’ Tacy said.
Norton passed away in January of 2019. Tacy, who once lived in Roanoke County, and Norton became life-long friends and would hunt and fish together.
"At Ferrum, there was a common bond among the coaches, the players, the fans, the college administration, the faculty and the community,'' Tacy said. "The ones in the athletic department pulled very hard for one another. It was a proving ground for all of us.
"I think Hank had a lot to do with pulling us all together and getting us to be supportive of one another,'' Tacy said.
Tacy’s first Ferrum team was led by standout players Jerry Venable, David Hobbs and L.J. Kilby, all of whom are members of the college's Hall of Fame.
The squad advanced to the Region X title game where it was defeated by Gardner-Webb (North Carolina) University, a junior college at the time, and its star player Artis Gilmore, who finished his college career at Jacksonville (Florida) University before playing in the ABA and NBA.
Hobbs of Lynchburg would later become an assistant men’s basketball coach at Kentucky and the head coach at Alabama, while Venable would later play for the Harlem Globetrotters.
Tacy’s 1970 team finished regular-season play undefeated (20-0). The Panthers advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Panthers edged Southern Idaho, 70-69, in their first-round game before losing by one point, 78-77, to eventual national champion Vincennes (Indiana) in the quarterfinals. Then, the Panthers fell to Casper (Wyoming) by 12 points, 87-75, in a consolation-bracket contest.
Ferrum finished its season with a 21-2 mark.
Vincennes was led by Greensboro’s Bob McAdoo, who would play one season at the University of North Carolina before embarking on a 14-year career in the NBA.
The Tar Heels advanced to the Final Four, losing to Florida State, during McAdoo’s lone season. As a member of the NBA’s Buffalo Braves, McAdoo was named the league’s. Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player.
The Panthers averaged more than 100 points-a-game during the season.
Tacy also coached Ferrum Hall of Famer Larry Robinson and he recruited Bobby Stevens and Charlie Thomas, both of whom later started on Virginia Tech's 1973 NIT championship squad. Stevens hit the game-winning buzzer-beater in the Hokies' 92-91 triumph over Notre Dame in the title contest.
Tacy left Ferrum for Marshall (West Virginia) University; he was the Thundering Herd’s assistant coach in 1970-71 and its head coach in 1971-72.
Marshall finished 23-4 in Tacy’s lone campaign as head coach and advanced to the NCAA tournament.
Tacy was at Marshall when an airplane carrying its football team, coaches, support staff an other crashed upon its return from a game in Greenville, N.C. against East Carolina University on Nov. 14, 1970.
That team included seven former players on Ferrum's 1968 NJCAA national championship team and its head coach Rick Tolley, Norton's first full-time assistant coach.
"Rick Tolley was at Ferrum when I was there,'' Tacy said. "I followed him to Marshall. I knew all of the Ferrum Seven.''
A 13-year head coaching tenure at Wake Forest University followed his stay at Marshall.
Tacy was 222-149 while in charge of the Demon Deacons.
Tacy’s 1977 Wake Forest team advanced to the finals of the Midwest Regionals whereit wasdefeated by eventual national champion Marquette (Wisconsin) University and its legendary head coach Al McGuire.
Wake Forest finished the season ranked ninth nationally by the Associated Press.
Tacy was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 1985 and was a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s (ACC) Legends Class of 2013.
Davis & Elkins (West Virginia) College is Tacy’s alma mater and he was inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989.
In his first year at Davis & Elkins, Tacy played for Press Maravich, the father of college and NBA star Pete Maravich. The elder Maravich would later coach in the ACC (North Carolina State and Clemson) and SEC (Louisiana State University).
Tacy is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.
