Former Ferrum College baseball coach Rick Jones has been chosen for induction into the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020.
Jones is being honored for his tenure as Tulane University’s head baseball coach.
Jones, who surpassed the 1,000 career-win mark, guided the Green Wave from 1994-2014 and was 827-457-2 during his term as skipper.
Tulane made 12 NCAA regional appearances and reached the College World Series in 2001 and 2005 under Jones’ guidance. Tulane finished 56-13 in 2001 and 56-12 in 2005.
Jones was voted National Coach of the Year by Baseball America in 2005.
Following a three-year tenure at Ferrum (1982-1984), Jones steered Elon (North Carolina) University’s program from 1985-1989, then served as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech from 1990-1993.
Ferrum competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and Elon was an NAIA member when Jones was in charge of those programs.
Jones is a former pitcher at Sanhills Community College (1972-1973) and the University of North Carolina (UNC)-Wilmington (1974-1975).
Upon his induction, Jones will be a member of eight halls of fame, including the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)Hall of Fame and shrines at Tulane, UNC-Wilmington, Elon and Sandhills.
n n n
Coastal Carolina (South Carolina) University head men’s tennis coach Chris Powers, a former standout player at Ferrum College, has been selected to the Big South Conference’s 2010-2019 Men’s Tennis All-Decade Team.
Coastal Carolina joined the league in 2004 and left in 2016.
Powers guided Coastal Carolina to three conference regular-season titles (2013, 2015 and 2016) two league tournament championships (2013 and 2016) and two NCAA tournament appearances (2013, 2016). Coastal Carolina reached a national ranking of No. 68 in 2014.
Powers was voted Big South Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2016. From 2010-2016, he guided Coastal Carolina to a 100-48 overall record and a 39-11 conference mark.
The Chanticleers were 8-0 in Big South regular-season play in 2013 and 2016, and Powers led his team to a program-best 21 wins in 2016.
From 2004-2016, Coastal Carolina was 163-100 in men’s tennis, 53-30 in the Big South Conference.
Powers has served as head coach for 16 seasons; his coaching record is 203-136.
During an abbreviated 2020 campaign, Powers claimed his 200th career coaching win when the Chanticleers rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Presbyterian (South Carolina) College, 4-3, at home on Feb. 9.
The All-Decade Team was determined by a vote of a 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators, according to a league press release.
n n n
Former Ferrum College quarterback Tim Reynolds, the quarterbacks and receivers coach at St. Andrews (North Carolina) University, coached in the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic in December.
Reynolds was on the East team’s staff that was steered by Tim Mathis of Cumberland (Tennessee) University.
The All-Star game was played in Savannah, Ga.
St. Andrews, led by former Ferrum head coach David Harper, ranked sixth nationally in scoring offense in 2019 — the Knights tallied 52 touchdowns in nine games and averaged 41.8 points-per-game.
Jermaine Trotman Jr., the Knights’ top receiver, earned postseason accolades in the Mid-South Conference. In eight games, he caught 30 passes for 747 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 24.9 yards-per-catch and 93.4-yards-per-game.
Besides Reynolds, former Ferrum players Steven Harris, Anthony Konieczka and Cameron Clark are members of Harper’s coaching staff.
n n n
Former Franklin County girls lacrosse standout Emma Barber completed an abbreviated freshman campaign at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) by netting three goals and passing out an assist for four points.
Barber, who saw action in all six of the Rams matches, took seven shots, won two draw controls, caused two turnovers and claimed possession of two turnovers. The Rams were 3-3.
Two other former Franklin County girls’ lacrosse stars also completed shortened seasons.
Kameron Board, a sophomore for Lincoln Memorial (Tennessee) University, started in all five of her team’s matches.
Board, a defender, netted her first career goal in a Feb. 15 match against Barton.
Also, Board won possession of two ground balls and caused two turnovers. Lincoln Memorial was 2-3.
Lauryn Smith, a junior defender for Tennessee Wesleyan University, started in all of her team’s eight matches and distributed three assists.
Also, Smith took three shots, claimed possession of three turnovers and 12 ground balls, forced six turnovers and won six draw controls. Tennessee Wesleyan finished 3-5.
n n n
Former Franklin County boys lacrosse performer Austin Harris made his collegiate debut for Lees-McRae (N.C.) College against Coker on Feb. 2 during an abbreviated 2020 season.
Harris, a freshman defender, appeared in five matches, totaled 10 ground balls, caused six turnovers and won one of two face offs.
Against Limestone, Harris claimed possession of four ground balls and caused five turnovers, both season-best totals.
Grant Dickerson played for Lees-McRae as a freshman in 2019, but was not on the club’s 2020 roster.
n n n
Former Ferrum defensive lineman Shane Allen is the new head football coach at Galax. He spent the last three seasons as an assistant with the Maroon Tide.
Allen, 43, who played for Dave Davis, during his Panthers career, replaces his former boss Mark Dixon as head coach. Dixon is the new head coach at Pulaski County.
Allen, 43, spent five years as head coach at Tazewell. Despite a 15-37 record during his tenure (2012-2016), the Bulldogs made two playoff appearances.
n n n
Hampden-Sydney College has added Wabash (Ind.) College to its football schedule for 2022 and 2023.
A series between the single-gender (men) schools began in 2014 and is called “The Gentlemen’s Classic.’’
Hampden-Sydney will travel to Crawfordsville in 2022. The Tigers will host the 2023 match-up.
Wabash leads the series 2-0. It won the inaugural contest, 34-21, at home in 2014 and won at Hampden-Sydney in its 2015 season opener, 35-3.
Hampden-Sydney was ranked 21st nationally in 2014. Wabash finished 12-1 and reached the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs in 2015.
Also, there are past meetings between the two schools in baseball (2014, 2015,) basketball (2001) and tennis (2020).
The all-sports series is 3-3 with the Tigers winning in tennis, basketball and once in baseball.
n n n
William Clark, a baseball player at Carlisle School who hails from Franklin County, has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his career at Emory & Henry College.
As a junior Clark earned first-team all-conference accolades and second-team all-state honors for the Chiefs.
n n n
Recently deceased head coaches Pat Dye and Brad Babcock have connections to Franklin County.
Former Eagles head football coach, athletic director, principal and Hall of Fame member Benny Gibson played football for one season under Dye at East Carolina University.
Fred Heatwole played on Babcoack’s 1983 James Madison University baseball squad that earned a berth in the College World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.