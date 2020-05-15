Sam Chattin, a redshirt sophomore lineman for NCAA Division II the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and a former prep standout at Franklin County, gets in some individual blocking work during a Saturday morning on the Eagles practice field behind C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Football workouts
Steven Marsh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
TRENDING NOW
-
Smith accepts post at Patrick Henry Community College
-
Crehan steps down from Ferrum post, accepts head position at Christian Brothers University
-
The weekend Martinsville went quiet
-
Post 6's American Legion season is canceled, independent campaign could be forthcoming
-
Running for a cause: Father, son complete 19-miler to raise funds for PPE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.