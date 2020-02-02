Franklin County Football Booster Club is holding its monthly meeting Monday. Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.
The meeting takes place in the lecture room of the Dorothy Phelps Student Services Building at Franklin County High School.
The public is welcome to attend this meeting.
For information, contact club secretary Donna Wright by email: dlwright2837@gmail.com .
