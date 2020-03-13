FERRUM — Paced by a seven-goal, first-quarter scoring spree, Ferrum College bested Bethany (W.Va.) College, 15-4, in its penultimate non-conference men’s lacrosse match of the season Wednesday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Panthers (4-3) led 7-2 after the opening quarter, 9-2 at intermission and 12-3 after three periods of play. With the victory, its third in four home matches this season, Ferrum has doubled its win total from a year ago.
“We’re getting there. Slowly, but surely, we’re getting there,’’ Panthers head coach Michael Baggetta said following the triumph.
Tom Forkin, Drew Fedorich and Malachi Maxwell each netted three goals for the Panthers, who held a 49-16 advantage in shots at match’s end.
Also for the Panthers, Mackoy Bodmer tallied two goals and Tommy Jackson (Franklin County) Jack Sheehan, Austin Nowlin and Cam Steeley each scored one.
Seven of Ferrum’s goals were produced by an assist.
Sheehan distributed two assists, while Jackson, Bodmer, Forkin, Nowlin and Michael Paolicelli each passed out one.
Aarin Burton scored two goals for the Bison (0-4), both in the first quarter, while Nicholas Melita (third quarter) and Clay Yingling (fourth quarter) each collected a goal.
Khoury Kloss passed out his team’s lone assist.
Jackson’s unassisted goal with 2:37 remaining in the initial stanza ignited a seven-goal surge by the Panthers that didn’t end until the 9:13 mark of the third period.
Ferrum won 12 of the match’s 18 face offs. Each team was 0 of 2 in man-up situations.
The Panthers claimed possession of 27 ground balls, were 15 of 16 in clears and forced 21 turnovers.
Goalkeeper Patrick Martinek (4-3) registered three saves in 60 minutes, while Bethany’s Andrew Smith (0-4) recorded 16 saves.
The Panthers have scored 10 or more goals in each of their four wins; their total output in those matches is 55 goals.
Ferrum has two opponents (Wesley and Bethany) to single-digit scoring this season.
Each of Ferrum’s next seven matches is an Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest.
That stretch begins with Saturday’s match-up against Shenandoah University at 5 p.m. at Adams Stadium.
The Panthers final non-conference regular-season match is Wednesday, April 22 at home against Pfeiffer University of the USA South Athletic Conference.
SHOTS ON GOAL: A scheduled ODAC contest between Ferrum and the University of Lynchburg, scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 at Adams Stadium, has been postponed.
Lynchburg has postponed all scheduled athletic events from March 16 to April 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement of the changes was made Wednesday.
Besides the men’s lacrosse match, three other contests involving the Panthers and the Hornets have been postponed: a baseball doubleheader at Adams Field on Saturday, March 21, a softball doubleheader at Lynchburg on Wednesday, April 1 and a women’s lacrosse match on Wednesday, April 1 at Adams Stadium.
The university is extending its spring break by one week. Classes resume exclusively online on Monday, March 23 and will remain that way for the foresseable future, the announcement said.
The annoucement said the university “hopes to resume its athletics campaigns in early April.’’
Ferrum and Lynchburg played earlier this spring in men’s and women’s tennis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.