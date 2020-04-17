First night Cup race is postponed with plans to reschedule

MARTINSVILLE - Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at Martinsville Speedway has been postponed, track officials said in a prepared statement released Friday afternoon.
Also postponed is the Friday, May 8 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race.
Track officials said the May 8-9 weekend would be rescheduled.
"Martinsville Speedway will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal health officials for the latest information on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,'' track officials said.
NASCAR officials said in a release that the organization still plans to complete its 36-race schedule.
"Our intention remains to run all 36 races with a potential return to racing in May at a date and location to be determined,'' officials said.
With the postponement of the Martinsville race, only three May race dates remain: Saturday May 16 in Charlotte, (non-points All-Star races), Sunday, May 24 in Charlotte (Coca-Cola 600) and Sunday, May 31 in Kansas.
"The health and safety of our competitors, employees, fans and communities in which we run continues to be our top priority. We will continue to consult with health experts and local, state and federal officials as we assess future scheduling options,'' officials said.
Martinsville's Cup race is the eighth postponed because of the pandemic.
The postponements began in March at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and continued with races at Homestead-Miami (Fla.), Texas and Bristol (Tenn.)
Sunday's race at Richmond is postponed as are the next two events in Talladega (Ala.) on Sunday, April 26 and Dover (Del.) on Sunday, May 3.
The Martinsville race was much-anticipated because it was the first Cup race scheduled to be contested under the lights.
A Modified race and several Late Model Stock Car races have been staged at night since the addition of lights at the Henry County track.
"We want to thank all of our dedicated fans who were set to join us during our May race weekend and our first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights,'' Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in his track's prepared statement.
"The well-being and safety of our patrons NASCAR stakeholders, employees and our community continues to be our number one priority,'' Campbell said.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future to help us make history once again at Martinsville Speedway,'' Campbell said.
