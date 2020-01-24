Final-bout win provides Generals with a three-point triumph over Panthers

From STAFF REPORTS
LEXINGTON — Wednesday’s dual encounter between instate NCAA Division III wrestling rivals Washington and Lee University and Ferrum College came down to the last bout which, as fate would have it, went into overtime.
The Generals’ Clay Chadwick came away with a 3-2 win over the Panthers’ Carlos Leya as Washington and Lee claimed a 21-18 victory before a home audience.
Each rival won five bouts in the 10-bout match.
Washington and Lee scored 15 of its 21 points on three wins by technical fall — each victory was worth five points.
Ferrum tallied 12 of its 18 points on three wins by major decision — each victory was worth four points.
The Panthers led 6-0 after the match’s first two bouts and 10-5 after four bouts with J.D. McMillin (125 pounds) and Levi Englman (133 pounds) winning by decision and Austin Smith (149 pounds) winning by major decision.
Bryce Crew (141 pounds) claimed the Generals’ first technical fall triumph, and later, Ryan Lutch (157 pounds) and Nicholas Konovalchik (165 pounds) were victors by technical fall as the Generals surged to a 15-10 advantage.
The count was 15-14 after Malik Barr won for Ferrum by major decision at 174 pounds.
Rexx Hallyburton (184 pounds) won by decision for Washington and Lee, then Braden Homsey’s major decision win at 197 pounds for Ferrum squared the match at 18.
The Panthers return to action Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in the Pete Willson-Wheaton Invitational in Wheaton, Ill.
