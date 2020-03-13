Franklin County junior second baseman Luke Pasley (No. 8) snags a liner in the webbing of his glove in shallow right field and fires a relay strike to first base from behind the bag for a putout during Wednesday’s preseason game against Cave Spring at W.W. Naff Jr. Field that ended in a 5-5 deadlock. FCHS rallied from a 5-1 deficit by scoring four runs in its half of the fifth inning to force the stalemate. The Eagles, who open their 2020 season at home against Halifax County on Wednesday, March 25, finished 1-1-1 in preseason play. Besides the tie, the Eagles blanked Liberty Christian Academy, 4-0, and lost to Jefferson Forest, 8-4. FCHS won the junior varsity game that was played in Roanoke, 15-9, to finish preseason play with a 2-1 record; the Eagles defeated Jefferson Forest and lost to Liberty Christian.
