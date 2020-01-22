FERRUM — Ferrum College’s women’s swimming team dropped a pair of Old Dominion Athletic Conference dual meets Friday at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.
The Panthers fell to Sweet Briar College, 110-62, and were defeated by Hollins University, 107-61.
Hollins completed the tri-meet with a 2-0 record by besting Sweet Briar, 95-86.
For the Panthers, Katie Shoaf won the 200 freestyle and placed second in the 200 butterfly, while Hunter Tharpe claimed top honors in the 200 backstroke and finished third in the 200 individual medley.
Also, Elina Baltins finished second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 200 breaststroke and Courtney Moyer swam against two other competitors in the 1,650 freestyle, a 66-lap marathon. She finished third.
The quartet of Shoaf, Tharpe, Moyer and Baltins took second in the 200 freestyle relay.
“The team worked really hard (during the week). We may have been a little tired, but we still had some good performances,’’ said Mark White, Ferrum’s interim head coach.
“They are working hard every day to prepare for the ODAC Championships in a few weeks,’’ White said.
Ferrum’s women’s team and its men’s squad return to action Saturday, Jan. 25 against ODAC rival the University of Lynchburg and Southern Virginia University.
The meet begins at 1 p.m. at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.
The Panthers complete their regular-season schedules with the double duals.
