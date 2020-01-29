^pBy From STAFF REPORTS
SALEM — The 29th annual Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony is Thursday at the Salem Civic Center complex.
Guest speaker Murray Cook and 2020 inductees Patrick Daly, David Groseclose, Matt McGuire and Roger White will be at the Hall of Fame building at 5 p.m. to meet the media, sign baseballs and tour the facility.
At 5:30 p.m., that group moves to the civic center’s community room for a social hour, followed by dinner and the program starting at 6:30 p.m.
Daly, who hails from Danville, is a former standout player at NCAA Division III Ferrum College.
Daly, Hall of Fame members Eric Owens, Billy Wagner and former head coach Abe Naff, and the late Keith Mayhew have had their baseball jerseys retired by the college.
McGuire is a former prep player at William Byrd, a former assistant coach at Ferrum and the current dugout boss at Roanoke College. He has guided the Maroons to conference and regional titles and a berth in the NCAA Division III College World Series.
White is the former head coach at Cave Spring. He guided the Knights to the Group AAA state championship game in 1989.
Bill Rutledge is the 2020 recipient of the Wayne LaPierre Sr. Community Service Award.
For information, call Gary Walthall, (540) 427-1977 or (540) 330-4155.
