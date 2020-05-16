Ferrum names Vu interim head men's soccer coach

FERRUM - Felix Vu, who was hired last August as Ferrum College's assistant men's soccer coach, has been named interim head coach.
Vu's hiring comes less than a week after third-year head coach Enda Crehan resigned to accept the head coaching position at NCAA Division II Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn.
Ferrum won 29 matches during Crehan's tenure: nine in 2017, 10 in 2018 and 10 in 2019.
Vu is the Panthers' 10th men's head coach. Men's soccer made its intercollegiate debut at Ferrum in 1988.
"I am extremely grateful to the Ferrum community for giving me an opportunity to part of this rich history,'' Vu said in a prepared statement, adding that the Panthers players have made (the coaching transition) "as smooth as possible.''
The Panthers have 40 players from last year's club that are eligible to return for the 2020 campaign.
"...Felix played an important role in the development of the team last season and in the recruitment of an exciting first-year class that will be joining the squad this year,'' Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.
"I am thankful that (Felix) is stepping up to take on this role and I look forward to watch his leadership shine this year,'' Sutyak said.
Ferrum has hired new head coaches in football (Cleive Adams), men's wrestling (Ryan Riggs) and men's soccer (Felix Vu) since March.
Before joining the Panthers' staff, Vu spent two seasons as a graduate assistant for the men's and women's teams at NCAA Division II Drury (Missouri) University. Also, he spent the summer of 2019 as the NPSL Demize Goalkeeper before his arrival at Ferrum.
Vu played for NCAA Division II, Alderson Broaddus (West Virginia) University from 2013-2017. In 2016, he helped the Golden Battlers win a conference tournament championship and earn a berth in the NCAA tournament.
Vu has semi-professional playing experience in Australia, and he represented Australia as a youth player.
Vu competed in the National Premier Soccer League and Premier Arena Soccer League from 2017 to 2019 as a player and a coach.
Vu graduated from Alderson Broaddus in 2017 with a bachelor's in physical education and health. He earned his master's from Drury in integrated learning in May 2019 and a Certificate in Fitness from the Australian College of Sports and Fitness in 2018.
