FERRUM — Recently, Ferrum College announced its plans to begin on-campus instruction for the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in an email last week that fall sports teams can start preseason preparations for their campaigns in August too as mandated by NCAA rules.
The Panthers return to the field for competition in September after their spring sports campaign was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college’s football team can begin practice Thursday, Aug. 13, Sutyak said, while the field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams can start on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The first practices for men’s and women’s cross country are Thursday, Aug. 20, followed by men’s and women’s golf on Friday, Aug. 21.
“All of these dates will remain fluid throughout the summer,’’ Sutyak said.
Whether campus facilities such as W.B. Adams Stadium, W.B. Adams Field, Penn-Roediger Field, William P. Swartz Gymnasium and the weigh room in the Hank Norton Center will open any earlier depends on recommendations from the Commonwealth of Virginia, Sutyak said.
Businesses are beginning to open in the state and Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home decree is set to expire on Wednesday, June 10.
“As of right now, no athletic facilities are scheduled to be used until after July 1,’’ Sutyak said. “However, we will continue to monitor our position on that. Our biggest concern is maintaining and ensuring a healthy and safe environment.’’
Ferrum’s baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams had their seasons cut short because of the pandemic as was spring football.
Also, an equestrian rider was unable to compete in the regionals and two wrestlers were unable to compete in the national championships because those events were canceled.
Ferrum’s field hockey and women’s soccer teams are scheduled to open their 2020 seasons at home on Sept. 1, while men’s soccer and volleyball start their campaigns on the road that day. Football begins Saturday, Sept. 5 away from home.
Felix Vu makes his debut as Ferrum’s men’s soccer coach and Cleive Adams makes his debut as the Panthers football coach during the first week of play.
Men’s golf starts Sept. 12 in Williamsburg and competes in four tournaments in the fall. Women’s golf has two tournaments slated for the fall with the first commencing on Sept. 5 in Granville, Ohio.
Men’s and women’s cross country starts Sept. 4 at Virginia Tech.
The equestrian team has four shows scheduled for the first semester — three in October and one in November.
