Ferrum golfers open spring season in South Carolina

Ferrum College's men's golf team opens the spring 2020 portion of its season Monday in the two-day Pfeiffer (North Carolina) University Invitational.
The tournament, which concludes Tuesday, is being staged at The Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
The Panthers are led by senior Lance Keiser, who is two years removed from qualifying for the NCAA Division III national tournament and earning All-America accolades.
Other top performers are junior Hunter Shelton, a former state high school champion at Chatham, and freshman Brett Pennington, a former standout player at Lord Botetourt.
Keiser is the only senior on Ferrum's roster and Shelton is the only junior.
Pennington is one of six freshmen on the team and there is one sophomore, Matthew Henninger of Lord Botetourt.
Also, Pennington and Shelton are past individual champions of the Andrew Haley Memorial/Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club Junior Open.
Former Ferrum player and alumnus Erick Cox is in his second year as the Panthers head coach.
