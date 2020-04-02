Ferrum College Springtime Seniors

BASEBALL: Kyle Anstice, Grey Sherfey, Christian Campbell, Crew Calohan, Parker Mason, Cory Peel, Tim Ortega, Greg White, Colby Grissom
MEN'S GOLF: Lance Keiser
MEN'S LACROSSE: Cam Steeley, Tom Forkin, Evan Henken-Siefken, Austin Nowlin
MEN'S TENNIS: Riley Kern, Houston Murphy
WOMEN'S LACROSSE: Tiyanna Washington, Nia Pettiford, Kaitlyn Harley
WOMEN'S TENNIS: Brenda Cancino Yanez, Hailee Green, Taylor Kleemoff, Autum Murray-Burns
SOFTBALL: Ashton Lambeth
