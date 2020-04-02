Ferrum College Springtime Seniors

Ferrum College senior catcher Christian Campbell (No. 5) slides across the bag and steals second base before a Christopher Newport University is able to apply a diving tag during a Panthers’ victory from the 2020 season that began and was later canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Campbell is one of nine seniors on a squad that was 11-5 (2-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)) when the campaign ended.

 Photo by STEVEN MARSH

BASEBALL: Kyle Anstice, Grey Sherfey, Christian Campbell, Crew  Calohan, Parker Mason, Cory Peel, Tim Ortega, Greg White, Colby Grissom

MEN'S GOLF: Lance Keiser

MEN'S LACROSSE: Cam Steeley, Tom Forkin, Evan Henken-Siefken, Austin Nowlin

MEN'S TENNIS: Riley Kern, Houston Murphy

WOMEN'S LACROSSE: Tiyanna Washington, Nia Pettiford, Kaitlyn Harley

WOMEN'S TENNIS: Brenda Cancino Yanez, Hailee Green, Taylor Kleemoff, Autum Murray-Burns

SOFTBALL: Ashton Lambeth

