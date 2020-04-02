Ferrum College Springtime Seniors

Ferrum College senior catcher Christian Campbell (No. 5) slides across the bag and steals second base before a Christopher Newport University is able to apply a diving tag during a Panthers’ victory from the 2020 season that began and was later canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Campbell is one of nine seniors on a squad that was 11-5 (2-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)) when the campaign ended.