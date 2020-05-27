“The season did not end the way we had envisioned, but nobody’s did. We were young and a little inexperienced, but we proved we can be competitive for years to come in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). We jumped from 265th in the (NCAA Division III) Golfstat rankings last year to 114th in just half a season.
“We lose a key piece of that success with Lance (Keiser) graduating. He leaves Ferrum as one of the most decorated golfers in school history. That being said, thee guys will have to work hard this summer to improve their games for the fall and, hopefully, we will start where we left off before the COVID pandemic shocked the world.
“The sky is the limit for this group and I look forward to what is to come.’’
Erick Cox, head men’s golf coach*
“I am very happy with the way the ladies performed this year. Unfortunately, they were not able to show off how much work they put into their games during the off-season with the spring season being canceled. I know they will continue to work hard during the summer months and be ready to tee it up in the fall.’’
Erick Cox, head women’s golf coach*
“Our season did not end the way we had envisioned, but life as a whole is much different than just a few months ago. With that said, this was a special group led by our seniors, who are all outstanding young men and have left a great legacy to be lived up to for years to come.’’
Ryan Brittle, head baseball coach
“I had high expectations for us this year, especially after the fast start (a 10-game winning streak) we got off to. I am excited about next season and I can’t wait for it to start.’’
Gerald Culler, head softball coach
“Even though this season ended unexpectedly, I couldn’t be more proud of the year we had. The leadership and camaraderie that this team had this year was such a joy to witness and coach. Each team member worked hard on and off the horses to become better riders and students. We have some talented riders coming in the fall of 2020, so I’m looking forward to getting back to practice and competing again.’’
Margaret Cornwell, head equestrian coach*
“I am extremely proud of our team for what it accomplished in our short season. We were young and we made mistakes, but we continued to grow while still being able to piece together some wins. I’m disappointed that this team didn’t have time to fully develop. We were not perfect, but we felt like we had the right tools in the tool box to really put together a special year.’’
Karen Harvey, head women’s lacrosse coach
*Seasons begin during the fall sports campaign
Information taken from Ferrum’s official athletics website
