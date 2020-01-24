Ferrum College’s baseball team is preparing for the start of its 2020 season, a campaign that begins at W.B. Adams Field. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 and 9 against Christopher Newport University, which is ranked nationally in preseason in NCAA Division III. This series of photos was taken during an intersquad game played during fall workouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.