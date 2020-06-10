Ferguson, Keiser are recognized by VaSID

ASHLAND — Hampden-Sydney College golfer John Hatcher Ferguson, a former prep standout at Franklin County, has earned first-team College Division All-State accolades for the 2019-2020 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Recent Ferrum College graduate and Panthers golf standout Lance Keiser has earned second-team laurels.
Ferguson and Keiser both received first-team honors from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), and Ferguson earlier garnered All-South Region and honorable mention All-America recognition.
Players who compete for NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and independent schools in Virginia are eligible to be nominated for All-State honors.
Ferguson ranked 47th in Division III and 20th in the South Region with a 72.94 scoring average through six events and 16 rounds.
Ferguson earned one top five individual finish among three top 25 showings during the season with four rounds in the 60s. Ferguson earned one top five individual finish among three top 25 showings during the season with four rounds in the 60s.
Ferguson tied for second at the Royal Lakes/Oglethorpe (Ga.) University Fall Invitational, Oct. 7-8 after carding a 69 and a 68 for a 137 total, and he tied for 16th at The Savannah (Ga.) Invitational March 9-10 with scores of 75-69-68 for a 212 total.
The 68s were Ferguson’s best scores of the season.
Ferguson tied for 14th nationally in first-round scoring (72.33), tied for 15th in par 4 scoring (4.11) tied for 20th in par 5 scoring (4.81) and birdies (51), tied for 21st in average score (72.94), tied for 27th in pars-per-round (11.00) and tied for 40th in par 3 scoring (3.21).
Ferguson is one of 11 former Eagles to win an individual state championship — he claimed the Class 6 individual golf title as a junior.
Joining Ferguson on the first team are team Hunter Martin, former NCAA Division III national champion Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee University, Alex Price of Christopher Newport University and Elias Haavisto of Averett University.
Haavisto is this year’s College Division Player of the Year and College Division Rookie of the Year.
Hampden-Sydney head coach Chad Eisele is the College Division Coach of the Year.
Keiser, an NCAA Division III national tournament qualifier as a sophomore, is a two-time All-ODAC honoree (2019, 2020) and a three-time All-State selection (2018, 2019, 2020)
Keiser averaged 72.4 strokes-per-round in six tournaments this season: five during the fall portion of the Panthers’ season and one during the spring portion, which was eventually canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keiser finished in the top 20 in all six of Ferrum’s tournaments; in three of those events, he placed in the top five.
Keiser was the lone senior on a squad that was the NCAA Division III recipient of the 2020 Mark Leasch Award from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). The award is presented to the Division’s Most Improved team.
Keiser’s best finish — a runner-up showing — came in the Pfeiffer (North Carolina) University Invitational, contested in early March in Hardeeville, South Carolina. He carded rounds of 71-74 for a 145 total. Fifty-eight golfers competed for the individual championship.
In September, Keiser finished third at the Tom Kinder Memorial in Harrisonburg and fourth in the Green Turtle Invitational in Winchester.
Keiser’s final Golfstat ranking was 51st. His best score of the season — a 69- was carded at the Kinder Memorial.
Keiser (2018), Alvarez (1997) and former standouts Matt Jordan (1993) and Brandon Bailey (2017) all competed for the Panthers in the NCAA Division III national championships — all earning individual tournament berths.
Joining Keiser on the second team are Adam Hade and Bruce Shober of Hampden-Sydney, Phillip Manceri of the University of Mary Washington and Kevin Quinto of Christopher Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.