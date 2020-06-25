Ferguson is honored for academics

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY – Rising junior John Hatcher Ferguson , a former standout prep player at Franklin County, is one of three Hampden-Sydney College golfers selected to the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars team for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The team is sponsored by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
To be eligible for selection, a golfer must have attained sophomore, junior or senior academic class standing at an NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA school or have earned an associate’s degree in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA (junior college).
Also, a golfer must have a stroke average less than76 in Division I, less than 78 in Division II and NAIA, less than 79 in Division III and less than 77 in NJCAA, and a player have maintained a minimum cumulative grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.2
For the 2019-2020 campaign only, a player must have participated in 40 percent of his team’s competitive rounds.
The 2020 portion of the past season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferguson, who capped his junior season at Franklin County by capturing the Class 6 state individual championship, is an economics and business major with a minor in physics and he has attained a 3.37 GPA.
Ferguson ranked 47th nationally and 20th in the South Region with a 72.94 scoring average through six tournaments and 16 rounds.
Ferguson carded season-best scores of 68 for 18 holes twice, a team-best 137 score for 36 holes and a 212 for 54 holes.
Ferguson claimed one top five individual finish, three top 20 showings and posted four scores in the 60s among eight rounds of par scores or better.
Ferguson tied for second at the Royal Lakes/Oglethorpe Fall Invitational on Oct.7-8, 2019 in Flowery Branch, Ga. after turning in rounds of 69 and 68 for a 137 total.
In the final Division III rankings, Ferguson tied for 14th in first-round scoring (72.33), tied for 15th in par 4 scoring (4.11), tied for 20th in par 5 scoring (4.81), tied for 20th in birdies (51), tied for 27th in pars-per-round (11) and tied for 40th in par 3 scoring (3.21).
Ferguson received Division III PING honorable mention All-America accolades, PING All-South Region laurels, first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) recognition and first-team Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) College Division All-State honors.
Recently, Ferguson captured the championship of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame men’s tournament, a 534-hole event contested on area courses Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, Ashley Plantation and Roanoke Country Club.
