Ferguson earns All-South honors for the second year in a row

NORMAN, Okla. - Hampden-Sydney College sophomore and former Franklin County prep standout John Hatcher Ferguson has been selected to the 2020 Division III PING All-South Region golf team by the Golf Coaches Association (GCAA).
This marks the second year in a row that Ferguson, who won the Class 6 state individual championship as a junior at FCHS, has earned All-South Region laurels.
The GCAA chooses six all-region teams: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South, Great Lakes, Central and West.
Ferguson ranked 47th in Division III and 20th in the South Region with a 72.94 scoring average through six events and 16 rounds.
Ferguson earned one top five individual finish among three top 25 showings during the season with four rounds in the 60s.
Ferguson tied for second at the Royal Lakes/Oglethorpe (Ga.) University Fall Invitational, Oct. 7-8 after carding a 69 and a 68 for a 137 total, and he tied for 16th at The Savannah (Ga.) Invitational March 9-10 with scores of 75-69-68 for a 212 total.
Ferguson tied for 14th nationally in first-round scoring (72.33), tied for 15th in par 4 scoring (4.11) tied for 20th in par 5 scoring (4.81) and birdies (51), tied for 21st in average score (72.94), tied for 27th in pars-per-round (11.00) and tied for 40th in par 3 scoring (3.21).
Also earning All-South Region accolades from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) are Hunter Martin of Hampden-Sydney, James Mishoe of Guilford (North Carolina) College and Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee University.
Peccie captured the Division III individual national championship in 2018.
