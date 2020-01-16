ROANOKE - Faith Christian School of Roanoke built a 20-point lead in the first quarter and was never challenged thereafter in a 55-19 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Southwest District girls varsity basketball triumph over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA).
The Warriors led 25-5 after the first quarter and 33-11 at intermission after taking the second stanza 8-6.
Faith Christian pushed the spread to 37 points, 51-14, after an 18-3 third-period surge.
The Ospreys won the final frame, 5-4.
Nine players scored for the Warriors.
Catherine Kagey of Faith Christian netted a game-best 11 points.
Five players scored for SMLCA, none of whom were in double figures.
The two teams combined to swish six 3-point field goals: four by Faith Christian, two by SMLCA.
In a boys VACA Southwest District match-up, Faith Christian defeated SMLCA, 52-33.
